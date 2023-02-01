Read full article on original website
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
KYTV
Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses his top priorities for future of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a few weeks since Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Attorney General. He discussed his priorities for office. Fighting violent crime is at the top of Bailey’s list. ”I was a prosecutor, and I worked at a county office. So I...
Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts
A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX2now.com
What You Are Doing About It? Cbabi Bayoc Mural Scavenger Hunt, 10th Annual Love Package Pick Up, 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. What You Are Doing About It? Cbabi Bayoc Mural Scavenger …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit …. There is...
FOX2now.com
Missouri House OKs raising bar for constitutional amendments
A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri's constitution got initial approval from the state House on Wednesday, moving a top GOP priority closer to becoming law. Missouri House OKs raising bar for constitutional …. A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri's constitution got initial...
200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume
The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX2now.com
Hand-carved flags honor family of Jared Schmitz and fallen first responders from St. Louis area
Flags For The Fallen founder Andrew Peacock creates the flags and presents them to the families of those who lost a loved one in the line of duty. Hand-carved flags honor family of Jared Schmitz and …. Flags For The Fallen founder Andrew Peacock creates the flags and presents them...
stlpublicradio.org
Baringer sounds off on legislation around St. Louis’ crime-fighting abilities
State Rep. Donna Baringer is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where she talked about legislation around St. Louis’ ability to fight crime. Baringer is a Democrat who represents Missouri’s 82nd District. After redistricting, that district takes in a number of neighborhoods in southwest St. Louis. Here’s what...
Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change
Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments. Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
FOX2now.com
Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws
The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
FOX2now.com
Delaware North Sportservice hosts hiring event today
Another chance to work at Busch Stadium for the upcoming Cardinals season. Delaware North Sportservice hosts hiring event today. Another chance to work at Busch Stadium for the upcoming Cardinals season. St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite …. Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have been in the...
FOX2now.com
Meet the Artists - Murals painted to bring hope, inspiration to students at site of deadly school shooting
It has been a little more than three months since gunfire ripped through the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. Meet the Artists – Murals painted to bring hope, …. It has been a little more than three months since gunfire ripped through the...
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
Missouri lawmaker re-files legislation to make MSHSAA mandated reporters
A Missouri lawmaker has again re-filed legislation to ensure employees of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) are mandated reporters.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite wintry weather
Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have been in the forecast. So how is St. Louis CITY SC growing new grass during the heart of St. Louis winter? It is all thanks to science. St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite …. Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have...
missouriindependent.com
Lawmaker proposes local control plan to opt Missouri districts out of state standards
A Republican legislator wants to find a way for some Missouri school districts to opt out the state’s accreditation program. State Sen. Jill Carter, R-Granby, pitched her bill to the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee on Tuesday as a way for districts to “get out from the heavy hand of the department of education.”
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
FOX2now.com
Marijuana lounges could be rolling into St. Louis County
Cannabis cafés may soon become a reality in some parts of unincorporated St. Louis County. Marijuana lounges could be rolling into St. Louis …. Cannabis cafés may soon become a reality in some parts of unincorporated St. Louis County. Contact 2 investigates overflowing recycling bins …. The recycling...
Missouri beer drinkers ready for Yuengling in the Show Me State
Among the colorful cans lining the shelves at Saint Louis Hop Shop on Cherokee Street, you’ll soon find Yuengling products.
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
