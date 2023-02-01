ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Lawmaker proposes tool to fill 'hard-to-staff' positions in Missouri school districts

A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX2now.com

Missouri House OKs raising bar for constitutional amendments

A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri's constitution got initial approval from the state House on Wednesday, moving a top GOP priority closer to becoming law.
Missouri Independent

200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume

The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause.  The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Kansas City Beacon

Missouri Republicans go after 'woke' investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments.  Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
FOX2now.com

Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws

The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain.
FOX2now.com

Delaware North Sportservice hosts hiring event today

Another chance to work at Busch Stadium for the upcoming Cardinals season.
KICK AM 1530

Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?

It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
FOX2now.com

St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite wintry weather

Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have been in the forecast. So how is St. Louis CITY SC growing new grass during the heart of St. Louis winter? It is all thanks to science.
FOX2now.com

Marijuana lounges could be rolling into St. Louis County

Cannabis cafés may soon become a reality in some parts of unincorporated St. Louis County.
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
