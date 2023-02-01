Read full article on original website
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
WAFF
First female district attorney in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
Huntsville City Councilman charged with theft
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey appoints new Madison County Commission chairman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Madison County Commission chairman to replace former chairman Dale Strong. Gov. Ivey appointed former Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon to be Madison County Commission chairman. McCutcheon’s appointment is effective immediately, according to the governor’s office.
doppleronline.ca
Town of Huntsville to hire security for Canada Summit Centre
At today’s general committee meeting, Huntsville councillors emerged from closed-session discussions with staff and voted unanimously in favour of setting aside $72,000 from the Town’s human capital reserve fund to hire a security guard for the remainder of the year “as needed” for the Canada Summit Centre.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Madison County officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Blount County convicted murderer released early without electronic monitoring; official assures ‘I’ll get it fixed’
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said she is livid that a man convicted of murder has been released from prison without an ankle monitor. Barry Randall Thomas, 56, pleaded guilty in 1994 to the murder of his brother. He was sentenced to 30 years for that killing and for threatening to kill someone else.
WAFF
Lauderdale County officials share opinions on Alabama inmate release
Supporters: Mass Release Helping Prison Overcrowding. WAFF 48 gets a first look inside of new Journey Middle School. Plans to revitalize Athens Farmers Market announced. The project will include a newly painted pavilion, new roof, improved landscaping and cleanup of an overgrown drainage basin. Nearly 400,000 Alabama households losing pandemic-era...
WAFF
VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. work release custodian allegedly helped three inmates escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A worker at a Lauderdale County work release center was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly assisting three inmates in escaping the facility. Court documents show that Brittney Shipley, a custodian, was allegedly in charge of a work release center during her shift on Jan. 14. Around 11:45 p.m. that day, Shipley is accused of letting three inmates walk past her and out the front door and into two vehicles.
WAFF
Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery happened at a business on Jan. 19. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a man with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes, entered a business armed with a pistol.
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
WAFF
Madison man accused of running woman over with his car no longer being transferred to medical facility
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is accused of running a woman over with his car will no longer be transferred to Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility after an order was amended in a Morgan County District Court on Tuesday. The attorney for Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, requested that...
WAFF
Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States. Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms. Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about...
WAFF
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
WAFF
TVA seeks input on electric service from city of Arab residents
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority recently announced a project totaling $6.3 million that will place a new transmission line from the East-Point Guntersville Hydro Plant to a substation owned by the Arab Electric Cooperative. However, before the project begins, TVA is encouraging residents in Arab to comment...
Three Athens teachers receive $5,000 grants from Tennessee Valley Authority
Teachers from across the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) seven-state region have applied for a $5,000 STEAM grant — but three in Limestone County were the lucky winners.
WAFF
Limestone Co. jury finds murder suspect not guilty
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Limestone County has found a man suspected of a 2019 murder not guilty. Court records show that Kenneth Adams was found not guilty of murdering William Brantley. In 2019, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office identified Adams as a suspect in...
WAFF
1 person killed in Marshall County wreck
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
