Madison, AL

WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

First female district attorney in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
WAFF

Gov. Ivey appoints new Madison County Commission chairman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Madison County Commission chairman to replace former chairman Dale Strong. Gov. Ivey appointed former Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon to be Madison County Commission chairman. McCutcheon’s appointment is effective immediately, according to the governor’s office.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Town of Huntsville to hire security for Canada Summit Centre

At today’s general committee meeting, Huntsville councillors emerged from closed-session discussions with staff and voted unanimously in favour of setting aside $72,000 from the Town’s human capital reserve fund to hire a security guard for the remainder of the year “as needed” for the Canada Summit Centre.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale County officials share opinions on Alabama inmate release

Supporters: Mass Release Helping Prison Overcrowding. WAFF 48 gets a first look inside of new Journey Middle School. Plans to revitalize Athens Farmers Market announced. The project will include a newly painted pavilion, new roof, improved landscaping and cleanup of an overgrown drainage basin. Nearly 400,000 Alabama households losing pandemic-era...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.
MADISON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. work release custodian allegedly helped three inmates escape

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A worker at a Lauderdale County work release center was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly assisting three inmates in escaping the facility. Court documents show that Brittney Shipley, a custodian, was allegedly in charge of a work release center during her shift on Jan. 14. Around 11:45 p.m. that day, Shipley is accused of letting three inmates walk past her and out the front door and into two vehicles.
WAFF

Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided. Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24. Exclusive Ring camera footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

TVA seeks input on electric service from city of Arab residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority recently announced a project totaling $6.3 million that will place a new transmission line from the East-Point Guntersville Hydro Plant to a substation owned by the Arab Electric Cooperative. However, before the project begins, TVA is encouraging residents in Arab to comment...
ARAB, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. jury finds murder suspect not guilty

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A jury in Limestone County has found a man suspected of a 2019 murder not guilty. Court records show that Kenneth Adams was found not guilty of murdering William Brantley. In 2019, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office identified Adams as a suspect in...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person killed in Marshall County wreck

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

