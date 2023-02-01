LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A worker at a Lauderdale County work release center was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly assisting three inmates in escaping the facility. Court documents show that Brittney Shipley, a custodian, was allegedly in charge of a work release center during her shift on Jan. 14. Around 11:45 p.m. that day, Shipley is accused of letting three inmates walk past her and out the front door and into two vehicles.

