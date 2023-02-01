Read full article on original website
Sports Business Journal
Sabres see large attendance growth amid on-ice resurgence
Sabres attendance is “up by about 46% this season” after hitting an all-time low last year, according to a front-page piece by Michael Petro of the BUFFALO NEWS. The team, which currently sits one point out of the Eastern Conference playoffs, is averaging 14,633 fans “in announced attendance -- a testament to the team’s improved record and its position as the highest scoring team” in the NHL. Attendance has improved “each month, as the season progressed and topped an average of 16,000 for the seven home games in January.” Additionally, four of the team’s five sellouts “are in the past eight home games.” The Sabres are “projected to have had around a 30% jump in season ticket sales this season” after seeing the number of buyers drop to around 6,500 last year. The average crowd at KeyBank Center this season far surpasses the 9,997 average for 2021-22. However, the current 76.7% average capacity “ranks last among NHL teams,” and the average attendance per game is ahead of only the Jets, Sharks and Coyotes (BUFFALO NEWS, 2/1).
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Ruslan Iskhakov Added to AHL All-Star Classic
Ruslan Iskhakov is tied for third among all AHL rookies in scoring (31 points) The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que. He will join Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc.
NHL
Morenz death led to NHL holding charity All-Star Game in 1937
Canadiens legend died after collision in game against Black Hawks. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven." shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week -- to coincide with the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS)-- Fischler reaches back 85 years for a story about one of the earliest All-Star games involving NHL players.
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
NHL
Nyquist likely out for season for Blue Jackets because of shoulder injury
Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 25 and will not require surgery. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Nyquist...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
NHL
All-Star blog: Matthew Tkachuk
Panthers forward hints at bringing props, 'Florida vibe' to breakaway challenge. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his first installment, he talks about being selected to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) in his first season with the host team and playing alongside his brother, Brady of the Ottawa Senators, his impressions of the 2023 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival for the fans and his plans for the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Marner shows off custom All-Star Game skates at Maple Leafs practice
Toronto forward, headed to Florida as Atlantic Division all star, has new boots. Mitchell Marner is going to be skating on sunshine. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has some custom skates with a distinct Florida feel for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Marner,...
NHL
2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch
NHL.com's weekly update on Regina center, projected No. 1 pick. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
NHL
Sandin Pellikka proving he picked right sport ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
Defenseman prospect shifted from cross-country skiing to hockey after present from grandfather. The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Axel Sandin Pellikka can...
NHL
Prospect Report: Del Bel Belluz has the tools to make an impact
Luca Del Bel Belluz has the name. The Blue Jackets took the Canadian center with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2022 draft, and they haven't been disappointed with what many considered one of the top available centers in the draft. Del Bel Belluz possesses a solid two-way game...
NHL
Mailbag #52: At The Break
RALEIGH, NC. - Welcome to the NHL's All-Star break, y'all. Or rather, perhaps I should say All-Star weekend. What break?. Before we see Andrei Svechnikov take part in tomorrow's Skills Competition and Rod Brind'Amour attempt to lead the Metropolitan Division to back-to-back championships in the tournament on Saturday, let's answer some questions about the Carolina Hurricanes' first "half".
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes
Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, and Tage Thompson are ready to go for tonight's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Thompson was absent from Monday's practice after taking a maintenance day to rest an upper-body injury. Cozens will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in...
NHL
BLOG: Seth Jones Heads to All-Star Weekend
Find out when Jones will be in action and how to watch full coverage from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Seth Jones is heading to Sunrise, Florida and ready to take in all the action from his fourth NHL All-Star Game. Festivities begin on Friday starting with the skills competition followed...
NHL
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers the Weekend of Feb. 3-5
Second Annual Girls Hockey Tournament Open to the Public at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue. Nashville, Tenn. (January 31, 2023) - The Nashville Predators will host their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA - 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL's Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
NHL
By The Numbers: Thompson and Stephenson's Play Earns Them All-Star Nod
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) will have three representatives on the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Logan Thompson was the first of the Golden Knights...
NHL
#AskKrenner: All-Star break edition
I know we're all a bit biased, but which bolt(s) do you wish could also attend all star weekend?. The initial selection process had one player from each team selected. Each team consists of 11 All-Stars, leaving three spots open for two skaters and one goaltender. The final three players added for the Atlantic Division were Andrei Vasilevskiy, Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak.
