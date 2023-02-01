Sabres attendance is “up by about 46% this season” after hitting an all-time low last year, according to a front-page piece by Michael Petro of the BUFFALO NEWS. The team, which currently sits one point out of the Eastern Conference playoffs, is averaging 14,633 fans “in announced attendance -- a testament to the team’s improved record and its position as the highest scoring team” in the NHL. Attendance has improved “each month, as the season progressed and topped an average of 16,000 for the seven home games in January.” Additionally, four of the team’s five sellouts “are in the past eight home games.” The Sabres are “projected to have had around a 30% jump in season ticket sales this season” after seeing the number of buyers drop to around 6,500 last year. The average crowd at KeyBank Center this season far surpasses the 9,997 average for 2021-22. However, the current 76.7% average capacity “ranks last among NHL teams,” and the average attendance per game is ahead of only the Jets, Sharks and Coyotes (BUFFALO NEWS, 2/1).

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO