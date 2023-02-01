ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills general manger Brandon Beane voices his concerns about star quarterback Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills general manger Brandon Beane has gone public with his only major concern over superstar quarterback Josh Allen, and it is one that has been said about Allen before.

'The only thing I'd get on to him is he's got too many bruises on him,' Beane said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

'And we've got to work on taking less hits. That's the only reason I'm going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.'

Buffalo finished the season ranked seventh in the league in rushing yards per game last season and Allen was a large part of the reason why.

Allen ran for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns on a career-high 124 carries. On top of that he took 33 sacks during the year, which was the second most of his career.

Buffalo running backs having the fewest amount of carries for any team in the league certainly has not helped take the workload off Allen.

The Bills running back core of Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Nyhiem Hynes combined for only 291 carries and an average of 88 yards per game which ranked 22nd in the league.

An underwhelming performance from the offensive line definitely did not help matters as the starting right tackle Spencer Brown and left guard Rodger Saffold graded out amongst the worst players at their positions, while right guard Ryan Bates also was in the bottom tier at his position.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins and center Mitch Morse were middle of the pack, although Morse was still voted to the pro bowl. Dawkins and Saffold were also still added as pro bowl replacements on Monday.

'I'd love to have the perfect line and I'd love to get as many weapons,' Beane said. 'We're always looking.'

