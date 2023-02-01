Read full article on original website
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WDEF
Mocs Football Adds Four More Recruits on Traditional Signing Day
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The 2023 Chattanooga Mocs signing class reach 23 members Wednesday with the addition of four high school student-athletes on National Signing Day. The 3-pronged approach to the group included 16 in the December early period followed by three new mid-year transfer prior to the start of school in early January.
WDEF
Mocs Fall Hard on the Road to Furman 79-58
(gomocs.com) GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team saw a second-half surge but ultimately fell to Southern Conference leader and preseason favorite Furman 79-58 on Wednesday night inside Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C. Following the loss, Chattanooga moves to 12-12 overall and 4-7 inside SoCon play....
Rome Coosa mows down Dalton
Rome Coosa ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Dalton 56-21 in Georgia girls basketball action on January 31.
WDEF
Baylor Has Seven Athletes Sign on National Signing Day
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Balyor had a big signing party as well as seven kids inked scholarships….mostly football. Dalton Restelli is staying close to home going to Chattanooga. Evan Haynie is going to a top ivy league school in Princeton. Marceo Collins signed with Austin Peay. Tony Boggs is going to Duke...
WDEF
Golden Apple Award: Boyd Buchanan’s Bonnie Ray
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – The best teachers are interested in their students’ lives outside the classroom. Boyds Buchanan’s Bonnie Ray has been known to show up at her kids’ sporting events and recitals. It’s all part of her holistic approach to teaching. That earned Ms. Ray the Golden Apple Award.
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
WDEF
Lookout Mountain’s version of Groundhog Day
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – Our area may not have a weather-predicting groundhog of its own, but today, Lookout Mountain got the next best thing. The city of Lookout Mountain, Georgia and Rock City partnered to bring the kids of Fairyland Elementary something special. Earlier this morning, they began...
WDEF
Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
WXIA 11 Alive
Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant
CHUBBTOWN, Ga. — Along a rural stretch of Floyd County, a creek runs strong and roots run deep for one family. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church, built in 1870, stands as a cornerstone for the Chubbtown Community and remains the only building left from the original area. Clemmie Whatley,...
WDEF
Country Legend Marty Stuart to Play Chattanooga Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are stopping in Chattanooga next week. They’ll be performing at the Walker Theatre on February 9. Marty tells News 12 he loves the Walker Theatre, and visiting the Scenic City. If you’ve seen him in...
WDEF
Half-price tickets at the Tennessee Aquarium during College Days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — College Days have arrived at the Tennessee Aquarium. For the month of February, college students receive half-price admission to the aquarium. Additionally, students receive half price 45-minute IMAX 3D films. The discount does not only apply to college students, though. College faculty and staff can...
wrwh.com
Chatsworth Man Faces Charges After High Speed Chase In White And Lumpkin County
(Cleveland)- A 54-year-old Chatsworth man remains hospitalized and faces charges following an incident Monday night that included a high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that...
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WDEF
Brainerd High Principal put on leave
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
WDEF
Visit the Hunter Museum for free with Chattanooga Library card
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hunter Museum of Art teamed up with the Chattanooga Public Library to offer free museum passes. The Chattanooga Public Library stated in a press release that museum passes may be checked out with a library card. It is free of charge. Their mission is...
georgiarecorder.com
Banker Johnny Chastain defeats Ralston widow in special election; N.E. Georgia House seat goes to runoff
North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain will be the newest Republican state representative from north Georgia, winning Tuesday’s runoff election and ending Sheree Ralston’s bid to succeed her late husband in the House chamber. House District 7 – which encompasses Blue Ridge, Ellijay and several surrounding communities in north...
WDEF
Chattanooga Boat Show returns for 2023
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanoogans are ready to hoist their sails and head on down to the city’s Convention Center this weekend for the annual Chattanooga Boat Show, which kicked off Thursday afternoon. Whether you’re interested in boating accessories, the boating lifestyle, or just boats in general, the maritime...
WDEF
Chattanooga PD to Crack Down on Speeding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga PD announced they would be cracking down on speeding around the Northshore area. Glenn Scruggs, Assistant Chief of Neighborhood Policing, said there would be a larger police presence there due to an increase of speeding complaints and racing in the area. “Since the first...
wrganews.com
Rome man indicted in murder of recent BYU graduate
21-year-old East Rome man has been indicted on accusations that he brutally stabbed and dismembered a Cumming man, who was at one point his friend, at a home on Collinwood Road in November. The indictment filed in Floyd County Superior Court against Brandon Christopher Risner this past week details many...
weisradio.com
Georgia State Patrol Update on Chattooga County Fatal Accident
The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has released the following statement about a woman who fell from a vehicle last Friday on the Gore/Subligna Road:. A female, identified as Lauren Lewis, age 35 of Summerville, was traveling west on Gore/Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
