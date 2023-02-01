ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Freethink

First small modular nuclear reactor certified in US

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has certified the design of a small modular reactor for the first time — potentially opening the door to cheaper, safer nuclear power plants. Nuclear power: When atoms are split, they release a tremendous amount of energy in the form of heat. Nuclear...
OilPrice.com

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

Europe has just won the first part of its winter war, with warmer-than-expected weather helping the continent to avoid a full-blown energy and gas crisis. The region has just crossed the halfway point of its heating quarter, and even though wintry conditions have returned to the continent after a record-warm start to the year, it should have enough gas in storage to avert the worst-case scenario: running out of gas during winter.
PV Tech

World Bank supports 106MW of solar, storage projects in West Africa

Activities under the new Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE), a US$311 million regional project for which the World Bank supports, have started in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The project aims to accelerate access to renewables in four countries located in West Africa – Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Togo...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market

Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
nextbigfuture.com

Holtec Nuclear for Faster and Cheaper Upgrade of Existing Coal Plants

Holtec International’s SMR-160 (Small Modular Nuclear Reactor) can be a drop in replacement of the boilers at coal plants. Most of the existing coal plants physical assets can be saved and they just replace their boilers with Holtec’s SMR-160 nuclear steam supply system. They will use multi-stage compressors which are capable of uprating SMR-160’s relatively low enthalpy steam (700 psi @ 595 Deg F) to the elevated pressure and superheat needed to run the turbogenerator of a fossil power plant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy