Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
Ars Technica
New wind, solar are cheaper than costs to operate all but one US coal plant
A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming, stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant in the country that...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
How soon will it be until the world reaches 'peak oil'?
Oil giant BP released a report Monday predicting that the world would sharply reduce its reliance on the company's signature product, oil and gas, over the next 25 years as countries hasten their transition to renewable sources of energy so as to combat climate change. That shift means that the...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Europe is scooping up future US liquefied natural gas supplies to prevent crisis
Buyers from across Europe are turning to long-term supply deals with U.S. liquefied natural gas exporters to mitigate an energy crisis.
Renewables supplied 88% of Portugal's electricity consumption in January
LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Renewable utilities supplied 88% of Portugal's electricity consumption in January, as heavy rains coupled with good wind and solar conditions allowed to sharply reduce the use of gas-fired power plants, grid operator REN said on Wednesday.
99 percent of US coal plants are more expensive than new renewables would be: report
All of the nation’s coal-fired power plants but one are less cost-effective to operate than constructing new solar or wind facilities in the United States, according to a study published Monday by the firm Energy Innovation. Analysts compared operating costs at the 210 coal plants in the continental U.S. in 2021 to the estimated costs…
Freethink
First small modular nuclear reactor certified in US
The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has certified the design of a small modular reactor for the first time — potentially opening the door to cheaper, safer nuclear power plants. Nuclear power: When atoms are split, they release a tremendous amount of energy in the form of heat. Nuclear...
Biden Promotes 'Behemoth' Electric Car Worse for Environment Than Gas Car
The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy said Hummer EVs show that large EVs can be "worse for the environment than smaller, conventional vehicles."
Elon Musk says wind and solar will solve sustainable energy for Earth
Elon Musk backs wind and solar energies, along with battery storage, to solve the challenge of sustainably powering the Earth. Before adding nuclear fission, geothermal, and hydroelectricity to his response, Musk tweeted,. Though Elon Musk's company Tesla offers both solar and battery-based energy storage solutions, he is also a long-time...
Wood banks emerge as vital source of heat while US gas bills still on the rise
Wood banks distribute firewood to people in need as the average US gas bill goes up by 28% this winter
OilPrice.com
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Europe has just won the first part of its winter war, with warmer-than-expected weather helping the continent to avoid a full-blown energy and gas crisis. The region has just crossed the halfway point of its heating quarter, and even though wintry conditions have returned to the continent after a record-warm start to the year, it should have enough gas in storage to avert the worst-case scenario: running out of gas during winter.
PV Tech
World Bank supports 106MW of solar, storage projects in West Africa
Activities under the new Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE), a US$311 million regional project for which the World Bank supports, have started in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The project aims to accelerate access to renewables in four countries located in West Africa – Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Togo...
House Democrat on climate change caucus rakes in cash from oil and gas investments
A Democratic congresswoman who is part of a congressional caucus aiming to fight the effects of climate change is earning major profits on her oil and gas stock purchases in recent years, according to records reviewed by the Washington Examiner.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
Legalize clean energy projects
Our government stands in its own way through unnecessary roadblocks.
nextbigfuture.com
Holtec Nuclear for Faster and Cheaper Upgrade of Existing Coal Plants
Holtec International’s SMR-160 (Small Modular Nuclear Reactor) can be a drop in replacement of the boilers at coal plants. Most of the existing coal plants physical assets can be saved and they just replace their boilers with Holtec’s SMR-160 nuclear steam supply system. They will use multi-stage compressors which are capable of uprating SMR-160’s relatively low enthalpy steam (700 psi @ 595 Deg F) to the elevated pressure and superheat needed to run the turbogenerator of a fossil power plant.
