Springfield, OH

Chillicothe Unioto rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain

Chillicothe Unioto ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenfield McClain 57-22 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall . Click here for a recap. Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on January 25 at Jackson High School. For more, click here.
GREENFIELD, OH
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance

Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
SUNBURY, OH
Rossford thumps Pemberville Eastwood in punishing decision

Rossford controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-30 win against Pemberville Eastwood on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Rossford squared off with February 1, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ROSSFORD, OH
Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro

Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
DAYTON, OH
Never a doubt: New Bremen breezes past Lima Bath

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. New Bremen did exactly that with a 78-30 win against Lima Bath on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, New Bremen faced off against Celina . For results, click here. Lima Bath took on Perry on January 24 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
GROVE CITY, OH
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine

Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Casstown Miami East thwarts De Graff Riverside's quest

Casstown Miami East grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of De Graff Riverside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside faced off on February 1, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School. For a full recap, click here.
CASSTOWN, OH
Zoom: Castalia Margaretta leaves Old Fort in its wake

Castalia Margaretta earned its community's accolades after a 68-39 win over Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta High on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on January 27, Old Fort squared off with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
OLD FORT, OH
Westerville South rains down on Reynoldsburg

Westerville South collected a solid win over Reynoldsburg in a 66-50 verdict on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Westerville South faced off against Westerville North. Click here for a recap.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Westerville South rains down on Thomas Worthington

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Westerville South prevailed over Thomas Worthington 66-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Westerville South and Thomas Worthington squared off with February 25, 2022 at Westerville South High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
WORTHINGTON, OH
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt

Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland

Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Mark Hoyt Payne

Mark Hoyt Payne, 59, of Marion, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Galion Point Nursing Home in Galion. Mark was born in Crestline on November 12, 1963, to the late Shelby and Juanita (Hensley) Payne. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Payne as a living tribute,...
MARION, OH

