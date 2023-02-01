Read full article on original website
Northside Residents Voice Strong Opposition to Lafayette Consolidated Government Jailhouse Proposal for Willow Street
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents on the northside had strong words for Lafayette Consolidated Government at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Those in attendance were strongly opposed to an LCG proposal to build a new jailhouse just off W. Willow Street. That proposal, those residents claimed, would be damaging to efforts to "change the environment" of the area.
Abbeville police chief announces old plan to tackle crime
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville’s police chief says he is bringing back a traditional police tactic, but in a new way, to reduce gun crime in the city. Chief Mike Hardy said police responded to approximately 185 shots-fired calls in 2022. “I’m serious about crime in Abbeville. We...
Female prisoner escapes during transfer, soon recaptured in Cottonport
Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.
UPDATE: Son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon found guilty
UPDATE 2/2/2023, 2:40 p.m.: McClendon was found guilty on both counts of first-degree murder. According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre, McClendon was found guilty “for the ambush-style killing of Nakia Ramer, 19 and Shawn Parish, 21 during the early morning hours of September 24, 2016.”
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
Opelousas city officials propose anti-blight plan
OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY)— A newly proposed city ordinance aims to tackle the issue of blighted and vacant properties in downtown Opelousas. Members of the community hope this move can help revitalize the city. Gretchen Erlingson, a resident of Opelousas her entire life says the issue has been going on for years. “They have not been […]
Homewood detention pond property owners seek damages from LCG
The gist: The owners of a property seized for a vast water detention facility are pursuing damages from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Get caught up, quickly. In December of 2021, LCG used an expedited expropriation process to take nearly 400 acres of private land near Milton to build the Homewood Regional Detention Pond. The project, estimated a year ago by LCG to cost $45 million, was nearly complete when a district court halted it. An appeals court ruled in December that LCG abused its authority.
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
St. Landry Parish Animal Control closes shelter intake temporarily
Opelousas, LA - St. Landry Animal Control is announcing that its intake facilities will be closed to the public temporarily for restructuring purposes. During this time, the shelter will only be accepting emergency calls from the public. The restructuring of the shelter is aimed at improving the overall functionality and...
Baker police looking for multiple people who stole $800 worth of liquor from Walgreens
BAKER - Police officers in Baker are looking for multiple people who went into a store and walked out with more than $800 worth of liquor without paying for it. According to the Baker Police Department, the thieves left in a white car. Anyone with information on the robbery should...
Nanny charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile
A 20-year-old nanny was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile in her care, authorities said.
Abbeville Police uses ID Board to keep track of former criminals
The Abbeville Police Department is trying to do its best to keep a finger on former criminals roaming the city streets. Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy has set up an ID Board with mug shots of past criminals. He even has them grouped by who they have hung out with.
Lafayette marshal's office to provide resource officers for Lafayette Renaissance Charter
The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is partnering with Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy to provide school resources officers. It’s the first time the marshal’s office has worked with a school to put in full-time SROs, who will provide security during school hours and events, and help with traffic. Marshal Reggie Thomas said he recognized it as an opportunity for him and his deputies to connect with students.
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
17-year-old accused gang member arrested for role in large fight, shots fired at Franklin High School
News release on Wednesday from Franklin Police Dept.... In reference to the following, a juvenile was additionally arrested:. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 8:44 PM, officers with the Franklin Police Department advised assistance was needed at Franklin Senior High School in reference to a large fight. Officers on scene began efforts to separate the subjects that were fighting and evacuated the gymnasium. Upon evacuation, officers were advised of shots fired outside of the school. Franklin Senior High School was then placed on lock down.
Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k
News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
Carencro Police Announce Parade Rules
The Carencro Mardi Gras parade will be Saturday, February 11th. The Carencro Police Department has released information to keep the event safe, and family-friendly. The parade rolls at 10 am. The route is as follows: 700 block of W. Butcher Switch Road, right on LA Hwy 182 (N. University Ave.), end at Debutante Road. Roads on the route will close at 9. Vehicles in the way will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Lafayette's Johnston Street re-opened after contractor breaks water main
All lanes of Johnston Street re-opened to traffic after a contractor struck a water main, causing the closure of a section of the street until noon Wednesday. A contractor, not Lafayette Utilities System Fiber or its contractor, was boring into the ground to install fiber lines when it hit the water main, Alex Antonowitsch, LUS spokesman, said.
Zoosiana hoping for return of several squirrel monkeys stolen
Broussard Police Department is investigating the theft of at least 12 squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana in Broussard. The report of the surprising burglary was reported on Sunday the squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat.
