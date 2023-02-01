ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogglebox's Silbery family announce grandmother Emmie won't be returning after dementia diagnosis

By Mary Mrad For Daily Mail Australia
 2 days ago

Gogglebox grandma Emmie Silbery won't be returning to the show in 2023 after being diagnosed with dementia .

Emmie's daughter Kerry and granddaughter Isabelle made the announcement on Wednesday, revealing Emmie is now living in an aged care facility.

'We've had to make an array of difficult decisions that are best for Emmie since her recent diagnosis of dementia,' Kerry told 10Play .

'Emmie has now happily settled into an aged care facility right around the corner from both Isabelle and me.'

Isabelle also said 'it's been a tough few months, but her grandmother is 'safe and happy'.

'It's been a tough few months, watching my grandma deteriorate before our eyes with dementia,' she wrote on Instagram.

'I've been supporting Mum who has all the weight on her shoulders as she makes some big decisions for Emmie's future.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITPz4_0kYFcKrS00

'The three of us have always maintained being real with each other and you all, even through family struggles and this is one of them.

She went on to say she hopes 'this opens up the conversation about dementia'.

'What's best for her now is that she is safe and happy in permanent care just up the road where we visit her every day. She's stepping back from Gogglebox as it just wouldn't be fair to her and instead she will be enjoying her evening wine whilst watching us on the coach.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40o1QV_0kYFcKrS00

She ended: 'Rest assured, Emmie is still cracking jokes, still up for a cuddle and in blissful ignorance of her circumstance.'

Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of progressive neurological disorders (those affecting the brain) which impact memory, thinking and behaviour.

The Silbery family has appeared on the four-time Logie Award-winning series since 2016, and during that time have shared many personal stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008I97_0kYFcKrS00

