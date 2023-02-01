ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James posts historic triple-double; NBA world reacts

By Matt Clapp
The Comeback
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the New York Knicks 129-123 in an overtime — and nationally televised on TNT — thriller on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers in the victory, scoring 28 points, dishing out 11 assists, and reeling in 10 rebounds. That’s good for a triple-double, and it’s the first one of the 2022-23 NBA season for James.

And with that triple-double, James made history.

James, 38, became the oldest player in NBA history to get a triple-double while scoring at least 28 points.

He’s also the first player in NBA history to get a triple-double in year 20

And James jumped to fourth place all-time in career assists, moving ahead of Mark Jackson and Steve Nash. He trails only Chris Paul, Jason Kidd, and John Stockton.

Additionally, he’s now just 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA all-time scoring record.

The NBA world has had plenty of praise for James’ latest incredible performance and accolades. Here are some examples of the reaction on social media:

James’ memorable night also featured a big win for Los Angeles. The Lakers improved to 24-28 on the season, which has them two games behind the Utah Jazz for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

The Comeback

