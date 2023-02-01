Read full article on original website
911 calls released from Monterey Park shooting
California officials released the 911 calls made during the Monterey Park shooting that captured the terrifying moments after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports on what was supposed to be a celebration on the eve of the Lunar New Year that quickly shattered. Feb. 4, 2023.
Bodycam footage shows moments leading up to shooting death of Ohio man Joe Frasure Jr.
Multiple officers’ body camera footage was released showing the moments leading up to the shooting death of 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced that the three officers involved in the incident will not be charged, saying they were acting in self-defense because Frasure Jr. refused to comply with orders and drove toward them.Feb. 3, 2023.
Former Michigan officer to stand trial in killing of Patrick Lyoya
Attorneys representing former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr had argued the case should be thrown out. NBC's Jesse Kirsch reports.Feb. 3, 2023.
