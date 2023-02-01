ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

911 calls released from Monterey Park shooting

California officials released the 911 calls made during the Monterey Park shooting that captured the terrifying moments after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports on what was supposed to be a celebration on the eve of the Lunar New Year that quickly shattered. Feb. 4, 2023.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC News

Bodycam footage shows moments leading up to shooting death of Ohio man Joe Frasure Jr.

Multiple officers’ body camera footage was released showing the moments leading up to the shooting death of 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced that the three officers involved in the incident will not be charged, saying they were acting in self-defense because Frasure Jr. refused to comply with orders and drove toward them.Feb. 3, 2023.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
NBC News

NBC News

580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy