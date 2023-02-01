Multiple officers’ body camera footage was released showing the moments leading up to the shooting death of 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced that the three officers involved in the incident will not be charged, saying they were acting in self-defense because Frasure Jr. refused to comply with orders and drove toward them.Feb. 3, 2023.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO