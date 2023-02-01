Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Miller predicts chemical abortions will be available in Minnesota schools
(Prinsburg MN-) Former state representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg says it's "a dark day in Minnesota" after Governor Tim Walz signed a law making unlimited, unrestricted abortion legal in Minnesota. Miller is now Executive Director of PLAM Action, an off-shoot of Pro-Life Action Ministries and had been working to prevent passage of the so called Pro Act abortion protection law...
valleynewslive.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Anti-carbon pipeline, MRNA vaccine bills circulating at state capitol
(Bismarck, ND) -- A couple of hot-button issues are surfacing as the legislative session continues in Bismarck. North Dakota's legislature is working on several bills that would make it more difficult for a multi-state carbon capture program to move forward. The latest bill this week, SB 2383, would get rid...
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota House advances bill to restore felon voting rights
SAINT PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would restore the right to vote for those convicted of a felony once they are released from incarceration. The “Restore the Vote” bill would allow an estimated 50,000 Minnesotans convicted of a...
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
valleynewslive.com
Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide. House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.
valleynewslive.com
ND lawmakers turn their sights to the state’s investments
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are concerned with some of the places North Dakota has invested its money. Who is the U.S.’s biggest adversary? Odds are good if you ask that question to people around North Dakota, many would said it’s either China or Russia. Yet, the...
kvrr.com
Proposed bills in North Dakota House target MRNA vaccines
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A Senate bill would outright ban all MRNA-based vaccines in North Dakota. According to the CDC, MRNA is created in a lab to teach our cells how to make a protein. That triggers an immune response which produces antibodies and protects people from getting sick.
Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever
I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
kfgo.com
ND committee reviewing Blue Logo bill
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers are looking at a law that would allow business logos on the blue highway signs that let travelers know what services are available near exits. The so-called Blue Logo bill would let businesses pay to advertise their gas, food, and lodging services. Supporters...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Bills being discussed including parental rights, drug offenses
(Bismarck, ND) -- A couple of major topics are being discussed inside the walls of the state capitol in Bismarck as the 68th legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would cement parents' rights into North Dakota law. The bill would guarantee a parent's right to have primary...
Iconic Movie ‘Fargo’ Was Almost Named After a Minnesota Town
I was today years old when I learned about this! I knew the movie 'Fargo' wasn't actually filmed in Fargo but I didn't know it was almost named after a Minnesota town. Was I the only one left out on this?. I have a quick confession to make before we...
Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels
Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
North Dakota lawmaker hopes to heavily tax out-of-state policy dollars
Motschenbacher says any funds collected from the contributions would be spent on North Dakota veterans or school lunch programs.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota 3rd worst for singles
(Fargo, ND) -- Valentine's Day is already coming up, but finding love is apparently pretty challenging for North Dakotans. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State as the 3rd worst for singles. The Personal Finance website took into account 30 key indicators in their study, including everything from share of adult...
There's Millions Of Unclaimed Cash & Property In North Dakota
Type in your name on a state-run website to find out if some of it might be yours.
wdayradionow.com
Officials advise to avoid feeding wild animals wandering North Dakota neighborhoods
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the cold weather returning to end the week, the risk of wildlife wandering through neighborhoods is increasing. As temperatures fluctuate, animals tend to seek more shelter, food, and water anywhere they can find it. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding residents to not...
Comments / 5