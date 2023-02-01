ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 5

Related
willmarradio.com

Miller predicts chemical abortions will be available in Minnesota schools

(Prinsburg MN-) Former state representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg says it's "a dark day in Minnesota" after Governor Tim Walz signed a law making unlimited, unrestricted abortion legal in Minnesota. Miller is now Executive Director of PLAM Action, an off-shoot of Pro-Life Action Ministries and had been working to prevent passage of the so called Pro Act abortion protection law...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
MINNESOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota House advances bill to restore felon voting rights

SAINT PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would restore the right to vote for those convicted of a felony once they are released from incarceration. The “Restore the Vote” bill would allow an estimated 50,000 Minnesotans convicted of a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants

The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide. House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

ND lawmakers turn their sights to the state’s investments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are concerned with some of the places North Dakota has invested its money. Who is the U.S.’s biggest adversary? Odds are good if you ask that question to people around North Dakota, many would said it’s either China or Russia. Yet, the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Proposed bills in North Dakota House target MRNA vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A Senate bill would outright ban all MRNA-based vaccines in North Dakota. According to the CDC, MRNA is created in a lab to teach our cells how to make a protein. That triggers an immune response which produces antibodies and protects people from getting sick.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever

I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

ND committee reviewing Blue Logo bill

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers are looking at a law that would allow business logos on the blue highway signs that let travelers know what services are available near exits. The so-called Blue Logo bill would let businesses pay to advertise their gas, food, and lodging services. Supporters...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels

Republicans, it turns out, were right: We should be concerned about death panels. But instead of standing as sentinels for such roving packs of death squads, as the rhetoric went not so long ago, it is the Republicans who are leading a charge in Montana to realize their own worst nightmare. The State of Montana […] The post Montana GOP working hard to realize its own worst nightmare – bureaucratic-led death panels appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota 3rd worst for singles

(Fargo, ND) -- Valentine's Day is already coming up, but finding love is apparently pretty challenging for North Dakotans. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State as the 3rd worst for singles. The Personal Finance website took into account 30 key indicators in their study, including everything from share of adult...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy