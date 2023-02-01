ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

February 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 26 homicides and 41 non-fatal shootings in January 2023. Since September 2020 WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is February 2023:. 2/2/23 -8:07pm: A 58-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of Cambria Street. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officer involved in Baltimore County shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department Tuesday morning. On January 31, just after 6 a.m., detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

24-year-old man taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Wilson Heights neighborhood in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:04 p.m., officers were sent to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported...
BALTIMORE, MD

