Baltimore community honors the life of young mother killed in mass shooting
Baltimore is remembering the life of 23-year-old Maya Morton who was killed in a mass shooting over the weekend.
PERP WALK: Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Back In Baltimore After Monthslong Search (VIDEO)
The man accused of killing an MTA bus driver in Baltimore who took police on a months-long inter-state chase is back in Maryland to face possible justice.The Baltimore Police Department released a new video of murder suspect Leon Hill, 53, being marched through police headquarters before getting ha…
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
Squeegee kid accused of pointing a gun at man hours before separate shooting last summer
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Antonio Mackey is a name known to Baltimore Police. Someone investigators say is a repeat offender of harassing drivers on corners across Baltimore, for turning down a squeegee service. On July 7th of 2022, David Jones claims he encountered Mackey at the intersection of Light and...
February 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 26 homicides and 41 non-fatal shootings in January 2023. Since September 2020 WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is February 2023:. 2/2/23 -8:07pm: A 58-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of Cambria Street. She...
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
Officer involved in Baltimore County shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department Tuesday morning. On January 31, just after 6 a.m., detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team...
MD's Most Wanted| Cross country criminal convicted in bank robbery on the run, police say
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A man convicted of two, separate armed bank robberies is on the run, according to the US Marshals Service. Federal agents say they're searching for Ashref Bannaga, who has ties to the Baltimore region. Bannaga is wanted for violating the terms of his federal probation...
Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police
Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argum…
Police rule death at Lansdowne Middle School a homicide, identifies victim
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a suspicious death at Lansdowne Middle School has been ruled a homicide on Thursday. The body of a woman was found on the 2400 block of Lansdowne Rd on Wednesday morning, according to authorities. A letter from the principal of...
Armed Loitering Teens Caught On Video Running After Gun Goes Off
Police are on the lookout for a group of teens after a shooting in Brooklyn, authorities announce. A complaint about shots being fired in the area of 4th Street and Dell Street was made around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Anne Arundel County police. The complaint stated that...
Two men charged in connection to East Baltimore murder from November 2022
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have arrested and charged two suspects in connection to an East Baltimore shooting from November 2022 with one man killed. Officials say on November 15, 2022, Donte Miller, 25, was shot in the 2600 block of E. Hoffman Street. Miller was transported to Johns Hopkins...
Baltimore Mother Was Fleeing From Restaurant When She Was Shot In Mass Casualty Event: Police
Baltimore Police have released a video of the suspects they believe are connected to a mass casualty shooting over the weekend that killed two people and left several others, including an infant and toddler fighting for their life. Maya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustained...
24-year-old man taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Wilson Heights neighborhood in northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:04 p.m., officers were sent to a home in the 3800 block of Cedarhurst Road to investigate a reported...
Man and woman shot less than an hour apart in Baltimore city Thursday, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and woman were shot less than an hour apart on Thursday evening, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 7:12 officers were sent to the 1200 block of W. Fayette Street for a shot spotter alert, said city police. Authorities say officers found...
