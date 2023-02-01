Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Crusaders find bounces friendly in Seneca
SENECA – Laurens Academy just rolled into town and swept the county clean. Not really. Oconee Christian Academy’s mascot is the Warrior. On Thursday night, the wars didn’t go well. It’s apparently a good place to crusade. Laurens Academy won the boys varsity game, 52-39; the...
golaurens.com
Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges
Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
Tajh Boyd: Quarterback, Coach, Poet?
Wednesday was a busy day for the Clemson Tiger football program. Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had a plethora of interviews to discuss the recently signed 2023 recruiting class, in addition to showing off (...)
February Signing Day 2023
Several area high school athletes made their plans for college official Wednesday on the February National Signing Day, a period that was once the only opportunity for football players to sign. That’s changed in recent years with the advent of the early football signing opportunity in December. Below is a list of area athletes who […]
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky womens basketball hopes to repeat history at No. 1 South Carolina
Kentucky womens basketball looks to build on its second SEC win of the season as the Wildcats travel to face No. 1 South Carolina, who stands at 21-0 this season, in Columbia on Thursday. The matchup will be the second time the two teams have played each other this season,...
WYFF4.com
Athletic trainer performs CPR for 10 minutes after SC athlete goes into cardiac arrest during game
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An athletic trainer performed CPR for 10 minutes after an Upstate middle school basketball player went into cardiac arrest during a game, according to the school. Denny Vauters, of Southside Christian School, said on Tuesday night, during the junior varsity basketball team at Brashier Middle College,...
Caldwell signs with Carolina
Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
Clemson National Signing Day HQ
Clemson signed 26 scholarship players in the 2023 class back in December during the early signing period.
WYFF4.com
'Don't take life for granted': Mother of Upstate basketball player says son is in good spirits after suffering cardiac arrest
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate middle schooler is recovering Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest while playing a junior varsity basketball game. It was supposed to be another game for Southside Christian student Kamari Williams, but it was anything but normal. For 10 minutes, Williams' mom lost her son, and she is now grateful to hold him in her arms.
Athletic trainer intervenes after student athlete has major medical episode
What could’ve been a fatal and tragic incident was avoided during a middle school basketball game Tuesday night, thanks to the actions of a trainer.
cn2.com
Two High School Football Players Get Four More Years to Play Together After Committing to Same University
KERSHAW, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two student-athletes who play football at Andrew Jackson High School have decided they’re not ready to stop being teammates just yet as they both announce their commitment to play at Anderson University in South Carolina. On this National Signing Day, CN2’s Zane Cina...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler makes strong recruiting pitch to 5-star athlete, major South Carolina target
Spencer Rattler is doing what he can to help South Carolina land 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is a major target for South Carolina and is one of the top players in the country who has not yet announced his commitment. Here’s what Rattler said Tuesday, just one day ahead...
Nyckoles Harbor chooses South Carolina: Nation's No. 1 athlete commits on national television
Nyckoles Harbor, the nation's No. 1 athlete, is headed to South Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound five-star edge rusher chose the Gamecocks over Oregon in a nationally televised announcement at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C. The decision Wednesday morning came after ...
South Carolina football recruiting: Shane Beamer 'stacking chips' with 2023 class on National Signing Day
South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer hopes to close strong this week in the 2023 recruiting cycle with another big fish to add to the Gamecocks' top-20 class, as ranked by 247Sports. This is already one of the highest-rated hauls in program history with 11 four-stars, including several within the Top247 national rankings. South Carolina enters National Signing Day with one target left on the board, uncommitted five-star Nyckoles Harbor. Late intel Wednesday suggests Harbor could be heading to Oregon — the track star is deciding between the Ducks, Gamecocks, Maryland and Michigan.
Check those tickets: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Spartanburg
Check those tickets! A $100,000 lottery ticket was sold in Spartanburg on Wednesday.
Upstate man wins $500,000 from scratch-off ticket
An Upstate man scratched his way to a $500,000 lottery win. If only his wife believed him.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville
An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
Food stop lands Upstate man $250,000 lottery win
A food stop turned into a $250,000 lottery win for one Upstate man.
