Clinton, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Crusaders find bounces friendly in Seneca

SENECA – Laurens Academy just rolled into town and swept the county clean. Not really. Oconee Christian Academy’s mascot is the Warrior. On Thursday night, the wars didn’t go well. It’s apparently a good place to crusade. Laurens Academy won the boys varsity game, 52-39; the...
SENECA, SC
golaurens.com

Five Red Devils sign to play football at SC colleges

Most coaches would take notice of 24 wins over 2 seasons. Upstate SC college football coaches certainly did as three of them offered scholarships to five Clinton High varsity football players. The Red Devils - 13-1 in 2022 with a region championship and 11-2 in 2021 - impressed the coaches...
CLINTON, SC
WSPA 7News

February Signing Day 2023

Several area high school athletes made their plans for college official Wednesday on the February National Signing Day, a period that was once the only opportunity for football players to sign. That’s changed in recent years with the advent of the early football signing opportunity in December. Below is a list of area athletes who […]
GREENVILLE, SC
247Sports

Caldwell signs with Carolina

Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
ROCK HILL, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers

The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

'Don't take life for granted': Mother of Upstate basketball player says son is in good spirits after suffering cardiac arrest

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate middle schooler is recovering Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest while playing a junior varsity basketball game. It was supposed to be another game for Southside Christian student Kamari Williams, but it was anything but normal. For 10 minutes, Williams' mom lost her son, and she is now grateful to hold him in her arms.
GREENVILLE, SC
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: Shane Beamer 'stacking chips' with 2023 class on National Signing Day

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer hopes to close strong this week in the 2023 recruiting cycle with another big fish to add to the Gamecocks' top-20 class, as ranked by 247Sports. This is already one of the highest-rated hauls in program history with 11 four-stars, including several within the Top247 national rankings. South Carolina enters National Signing Day with one target left on the board, uncommitted five-star Nyckoles Harbor. Late intel Wednesday suggests Harbor could be heading to Oregon — the track star is deciding between the Ducks, Gamecocks, Maryland and Michigan.
ROCK HILL, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville

An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
POWDERSVILLE, SC

