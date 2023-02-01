Chillicothe – A two-vehicle crash occured around 9:49 pm in the area of SR-159 and North Bridge street, police are reporting that speed and possible impairment are factors. According to the Chillicothe police department a 2015 Jeep Wrangler operated by Brady Cook 27, of Chillicothe was SouthBound on SR 159/ N. Bridge St. and slowed in traffic in the left turn lane to US 50/ E. Main St. A 2010 Crystler Sebring operated by Ashley Steele 37 of Chillicothe was SouthBound on 159/ N. Bridge St.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO