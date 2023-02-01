Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nelsonville Police Department goes above and beyond to keep the streets clean
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Officers with the Nelsonville Police Department showed their love for their community by lending a helping hand in keeping the streets clean. During their day watch patrol, they went on a mission to rescue stray grocery buggies that had wandered away from their proper homes. While...
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, OH (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
WTAP
Three people arrested for involvement in drug activity and theft in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in drug activity and theft at a home on May Avenue in Chauncey, Ohio on Tuesday, according to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith. Law enforcement had received information that numerous persons staying in a tent in the back...
sciotopost.com
Update – Possible Impairment in Evening Chillicothe Crash
Chillicothe – A two-vehicle crash occured around 9:49 pm in the area of SR-159 and North Bridge street, police are reporting that speed and possible impairment are factors. According to the Chillicothe police department a 2015 Jeep Wrangler operated by Brady Cook 27, of Chillicothe was SouthBound on SR 159/ N. Bridge St. and slowed in traffic in the left turn lane to US 50/ E. Main St. A 2010 Crystler Sebring operated by Ashley Steele 37 of Chillicothe was SouthBound on 159/ N. Bridge St.
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH-Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that his Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:09 am on Friday, January 27th, from 2090 Riddlebarger Road, from a female reporting that her daughter had been shot. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, along with emergency medical, responded to this location. Upon deputy’s arrival,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fake money found in Jackson Co.
WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months
The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
Police: Parent suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School prompts lockdown
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington police report that the stepfather of a junior high student died by suicide at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School Thursday morning. Police Chief Tod Cheney said a student's mother and stepfather were at the school in regards to a non-criminal, school-related situation involving the student. During that meeting the school learned of possible criminal violations and called police.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon accused of harassing former employee
An orthopedic surgeon with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute is accused of sexually harassing a former employee, the Scioto Valley Guardian reported Feb. 1. Gustavo Barrazueta, MD, was accused by a former employee of sending explicit text messages and touching them inappropriately, the report said. The employee reported...
Sheriff: Vinton County, Ohio, businesses receiving fake money
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money circulating in the county. According to the VCSO, deputies have received multiple reports from businesses, both today and in the past few months, that they have received fake money during transactions. The […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Circleville High-Speed Chase after Theft
Circleville – A High-Speed chase occurred in Circleville after a theft from Rural King around 10:40 am. According to early reports two white men left the scene of the Rural King after stealing several Power tools and jumped into a red Chevy truck without plates. Police were called and shortly afterward found the red truck.
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
According to the Ross County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted 40 traffic stops from Thursday through Sunday, citing six drivers for driving under suspension and arresting six others on active warrants.
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
WTAP
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Parkersburg Police Dept. is still trying to find Gretchen Fleming. The department posted on Facebook asking for volunteers to join a search party to look for her. It will be on Saturday, February 4th. That date will be two months since Gretchen was last seen at the My Way Lounge in downtown Parkersburg.
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
