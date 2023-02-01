ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepostathens.com

Students discuss ignorant classroom comments

Unfortunately for students, it is a common experience to have been sitting in class and have a chill run down your spine as you hear a fellow classmate make an offensive comment. This situation is extremely uncomfortable for everyone involved – whether it is the professor, TA or student, no one wants to have to go through this.
thepostathens.com

Family of OU grads receive support for serious genetic condition

Operation “Save Caleb” has raised over $24,000 on GoFundMe since Jan. 16 with contributions from Bobcats and people connecting to the cause from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and beyond. Kathy White, former Ohio University student and current budget manager and student services specialist for the Honors Tutorial College, and...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
thepostathens.com

Q&A: Em Knotts, owner of the OU groundhogs account, discusses Groundhog Day

It’s finally Groundhog Day, but Ohio University has one student who celebrates all year round. Em Knotts, a sophomore studying psychology, runs a popular Instagram account, @OU_Hogs, which features photos of OU’s resident groundhogs. People can DM Knotts photographs they see on campus and those photos are then shared for all groundhog enthusiasts to see. The Post sat down with Knotts for a Groundhog Day exclusive.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Ohio looks make it two in a row against Toledo

Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) took down Eastern Michigan earlier this week, and it faces Toledo (16-4, 7-2 MAC) on Saturday. Ohio is 8-10 against Toledo since 2011 and has lost two in a row. Ohio is looking to flip that script but has a tall task ahead of them as Toledo ranks third in the conference with a 7-2 MAC record. Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup.
TOLEDO, OH
thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Ohio survives late push to take down Eastern Michigan, 65-55

Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) was victorious Wednesday evening against Eastern Michigan (11-9, 3-6 MAC), who had won two of its last three games. After Ohio's last game against Ball State, freshman Jaya McClure and sophomore Kate Dennis emphasized ﻿the importance of sticking together as a team. They also mentioned the impact the team could still have on the season and finishing MAC play strong, that was evident in the team's performance tonight.
YPSILANTI, MI
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Atmosphere at Bird Arena keeps fans coming back

If you’re attending a hockey game at Bird Arena, you’ll want to get there long before the game starts. That’s because every weekend, students and community members from across Athens flock to see Ohio face-off against other teams in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. No matter who Ohio is playing, there is hardly a seat to be had by the time the lights go out at 7 p.m. and the starting lineups are announced.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Weekender Main: F.A.C.E.S models strut their stuff this Sibs Weekend

There may not be an official fashion week in Athens, Ohio, but there are plenty of fashion shows. On Saturday, the Fascinating Alluring Chic Exciting Sensing (F.A.C.E.S.) Modeling Organization is putting on its annual Sibs Weekend fashion show in Baker Theater from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. F.A.C.E.S. is a...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months

The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
GLOUSTER, OH
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Numbers to know from Ohio's 90-79 loss to Eastern Michigan

Ohio dropped to 3-6 in the Mid-American Conference with a 90-79 loss to Eastern Michigan Tuesday night. It was the first time in Mid-American Conference play this season that the Bobcats have lost to a team with a worse conference record than them, and they are now firmly locked in a fight near the bottom of the conference standings.
YPSILANTI, MI
thepostathens.com

Women's Basketball: Ohio looks for second MAC win against Eastern Michigan

Ohio (3-16, 1-7 Mid-American Conference) is looking to pick up some steam with a win over Eastern Michigan (11-8, 3-5 MAC). Since 2005, the Bobcats and Eagles have had a very competitive series, but the Eagles have a slight edge. The Eagles have won 13 of the last 24 games between the two teams. Recently, however, the Bobcats have been the better team. Since the 2018-19 season, the Bobcats have won three of the last four games. Last year the Bobcats beat the Eagles 66-53.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy