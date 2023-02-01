Read full article on original website
Elton John’s 10 Favorite Songs
Elton John is a piano-playing, glamorous outfit wearing, lyric-belting icon to millions. So many of us know his songs, from “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” to “Candle In The Wind” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”. But all of this begs the question: while...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Shania Twain’s Massive Net Worth Is the Result of Decades of Musical Success
As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, there's little that Shania Twain has not accomplished in her career at this point. Sprinkle in five Grammy Awards, a World Music Award, 27 BMI Songwriter Awards, and the fact that she is the only female artist in history to have three (consecutive) albums certified Diamond by the RIAA, it's clear that Shania's star power knows no bounds.
Top 10 Barbra Streisand Songs
Barbra Streisand has sung it all from star-powered duets and classic show tunes to glimmering movie themes. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has dominated the stage, the screen, and beyond for more than six decades, captivating fans with a voice and style like no other. Here are 10 Streisand songs that celebrate...
Shania Twain, Winery Dogs, Todd Rundgren top this week’s new music releases
A new month for music releases starts with Shania Twain’s first album in six years and titles from Todd Rundgren, Smashing Pumpkins, Winery Dogs and Academy Award-winning film score composer Hans Zimmer, plus a new take on Fantastic Negrito’s last album(all subject to change)... Album of the Week:...
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Willie Nelson doesn’t belong in the Rock Hall. These 5 unnominated acts do
Saying you’re against Willie Nelson is like saying you’re against Santa Claus. And I’m against Willie Nelson. Oh, not against the gentle-souled, 89-year-old country-music legend as a dude. Willie’s cool. His music’s cool, too. But Willie Nelson shouldn’t go into the Rock And Roll Hall...
The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2023 Nominees
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed their nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 today, Wednesday, February, 1st. They anouncing the 14 acts eligible for induction this year.
6 of Peter Gabriel’s Favorite Songs
Since his earliest inception into music with Genesis in the late 1960s through the mid-’70s and his diverse solo career of progressive, world, and experimental rock and pop, Peter Gabriel has influenced numerous artists from Radiohead, The Killers, Sarah McLachlan, Coldplay, and Kate Bush, who even shared a duet with him on his 1986 track “Don’t Give Up.”
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper and Iron Maiden, Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon are the 14 nominees for induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominees were revealed on Feb. 1 by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris.
NME
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares ‘L’Accouchement’, first song from forthcoming solo album
Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter has shared the first track from his forthcoming solo album, ‘Mythologies’. The sprawling ‘L’Accouchement’ is the 10th of 23 pieces that make up the orchestral ‘Mythologies’. The 90-minute album was originally commissioned by choreographer and Ballet Preljocaj founder Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet of the same name.
Madonna adds second date on Las Vegas tour stop
Global icon Madonna will celebrate her 40-year career with the 2023 Celebration Tour, which now includes two nights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BET
Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title
Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
ComicBook
The Last of Us: "Long Long Time" Singer Linda Ronstadt Isn't Making Any Money From Song's New Popularity
Ever since episode 3 of The Last of Us ended this weekend, plays on the Linda Ronstadt song "Long Long Time," featured throughout the episode and heard at its conclusion, have exploded. According to Spotify, streams of the song rose by 4,900% in the hour after the show's conclusion, plus the song immediately climbing the iTunes charts with users downloading the single. Ronstadt's performance of the song not only ties into the thematic nature of the episode itself, but also gets a shoutout from Pedro Pascal's Joel as the episode ends. Viewers may be shocked to learn though that Ronstadt isn't getting paid at all for the song's newfound popularity.
