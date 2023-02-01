Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Fox Valley Lutheran and Crivitz record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Fox Valley Lutheran beat Wrightstown in a North Eastern boys basketball game, while Crivitz remained perfect with a win over Oneida Nation in an M&O Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
wissports.net
WIAA makes slight adjustments to electronic seeding for 2022-23
In less than three weeks, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release electronic seeding placements for the 488 boys' basketball teams taking part in this year's playoffs. Seeding via computer began last season. Prior to last year, seedings were determined by high school coaches from each regional and/or sectional in...
Fox11online.com
Plamann's career-best 33 leads Titans to 7th straight win
Oshkosh, WI--The 23rd ranked UW-Oshkosh Titans received a career-high 33 points from Hunter Plamann, who was 6-11 from 3-point range, as they defeated UW-Eau Claire 74-63 for their 7th-straight victory. The Titans also got 17 points and 16 rebounds from Levi Borchert. They led by just 1 at half, but...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Xavier, St. Mary's Springs, Peshtigo and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, Xavier topped West De Pere 91-64 in a Bay Conference boys basketball game, while St. Mary's Springs beat Kiel 74-60 in a non-conference game and Peshtigo edged Kewaunee 56-54 in a Packerland Conference game. In girls basketball, Neenah beat Oshkosh...
Fox11online.com
Xavier's offense gets back on track with win over West De Pere
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Entering Tuesday's Bay Conference showdown with West De Pere, Xavier's offense had been stuck in park, having not reached 60 points in each of its last two games, both of which resulted in its first two losses of the season. If you know how Xavier plays, that...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port swim seniors making own splash on a legacy program
SUAMICO (WLUK) - Turner Long, Asa Sadowski, Caleb LaFrombois, Lawson Meier, Will Nicol, and Aiden Beth make up the senior class for the Bay Port boys swim team, one of the most dominant programs in any sports across Northeast Wisconsin. Seven straight years without losing a dual meet, and nearly as many conference and sectional titles.
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
milb.com
Lake Winnebago Shantymen Arrive as Alternate Identity
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Small-town Wisconsin bowling center embraces change
GREEN LAKE, Wis. — Orly Rivera knew nothing about the bowling business when he agreed to help manage the 300 Club of Green Lake. Two years later, the bowling center could be an example of the sport’s future in small-town America. Rivera moved from Arizona to Wisconsin during...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
wearegreenbay.com
Over $5M in grants for harbor maintenance announced, majority impacting northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced $5.3 million worth of grants for seven harbor maintenance projects, four of which are in northeast Wisconsin. The seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects aim to promote waterborne freight and economic development, officials say. Of the total...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh elementary school can move forward with new name
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting through multiple rounds of public feedback.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Port of Green Bay sees a decrease in cargo shipments for 2022 season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Last week marked the end of the 2022 Port of Green Bay's season with a decrease of 10% from the previous year. With the departure of Algocanada from the port on Jan. 25, the season ended with more than 1.75 million tons of cargo shipments going in and out.
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay man charged with killing girlfriend, friend
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified in the criminal complaint...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum
KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
