The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
Federal Reserve raises interest rates another 0.25% to highest since October 2007
The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates Wednesday by a quarter percentage point, bringing its benchmark rate to a new range of 4.50% and 4.75%, the highest level since October 2007. In its statement on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged the slowdown in inflation as the Fed continues to assess...
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
America's $31 Trillion Debt Is Getting Dangerous As Yearly Interest Crosses $500 Billion Mark
Rampant spending at the federal level is causing the national debt to skyrocket. Rising interest rates mean payments on the national debt are becoming a massive burden. The Federal Reserve has been the primary focus of the markets following the 2020 COVID-19 market crash, as generous spending bills have resulted in a massive increase in the overall money supply. To combat this, the Fed has continually increased interest rates to combat rising inflation. While this has been mildly successful, with inflation only rising 6.5% in December, it poses an entirely new challenge.
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
China Hits Back At US After Janet Yellen Calls Beijing 'Barrier' To Debt Reform In Africa
Xi Jinping's representative in Zambia slammed the U.S. after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Beijing a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa. What Happened: Hitting back at Yellen, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said the U.S. should clear up its own debt issues before weighing in on African debt.
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead
Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
Billionaire 'bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will likely push back on the market's narrative that it will soon cut interest rates
The bond market is signaling it believes the Fed will start cutting rates in the face of a recession. Gundlach sees the Fed dashing those hopes.
Cathie Wood Said Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, said that the prevailing U.S. monetary policy in September was significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome...
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Did the Fed Just Start the Next Bull Market?
Stocks jumped as market participants heard what they wanted to hear -- and ignored the rest.
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
Fed's Jerome Powell 'didn't fight back' against the stock market with his confident stance on inflation, says 'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach
"He just seems like he has confidence, he feels comfortable in where he's gotten to, and I think everybody kind of sensed that," Jeffrey Gundlach said of Jerome Powell.
Asia FX weakens, dollar rebounds as nonfarm payrolls loom
Investing.com -- Most Asian currencies weakened on Friday, while the dollar rebounded in anticipation of more cues on the U.S. economy from nonfarm payrolls data, while markets dialed back bets on an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle. The Chinese yuan fell 0.2% even as a...
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
Gold's Continued Rally Hinges on Fed Policy, U.S. Dollar
The price of gold has risen by over $300 per ounce since hitting its recent low in November 2022. Even so, gold prices are only back to where they were last April. More broadly, gold prices have been range-bound since the summer of 2020. For the past two and a half years, gold has been unable to break past $2,080 to the upside; and even after its recent rally, it’s still about $140 short of that level (Figure 1). So, can the gold rally continue? Could the precious metal break through to new highs in 2023?
The biggest risk to the market is no recession at all in 2023, JPMorgan strategist says
JPMorgan strategist Mike Bell said the biggest market risk is if there is no recession this year and wage growth stays high. That would force the Federal Reserve to raise rates by more than expected to rein in inflation, he told Bloomberg. Both stocks and bonds would decline if the...
