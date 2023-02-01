ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Federal Reserve raises interest rates another 0.25% to highest since October 2007

The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates Wednesday by a quarter percentage point, bringing its benchmark rate to a new range of 4.50% and 4.75%, the highest level since October 2007. In its statement on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged the slowdown in inflation as the Fed continues to assess...
Benzinga

America's $31 Trillion Debt Is Getting Dangerous As Yearly Interest Crosses $500 Billion Mark

Rampant spending at the federal level is causing the national debt to skyrocket. Rising interest rates mean payments on the national debt are becoming a massive burden. The Federal Reserve has been the primary focus of the markets following the 2020 COVID-19 market crash, as generous spending bills have resulted in a massive increase in the overall money supply. To combat this, the Fed has continually increased interest rates to combat rising inflation. While this has been mildly successful, with inflation only rising 6.5% in December, it poses an entirely new challenge.
investing.com

Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
investing.com

Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week

Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
investing.com

Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh

Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
investing.com

Asia FX weakens, dollar rebounds as nonfarm payrolls loom

Investing.com -- Most Asian currencies weakened on Friday, while the dollar rebounded in anticipation of more cues on the U.S. economy from nonfarm payrolls data, while markets dialed back bets on an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle. The Chinese yuan fell 0.2% even as a...
investing.com

Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting

Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
Benzinga

Gold's Continued Rally Hinges on Fed Policy, U.S. Dollar

The price of gold has risen by over $300 per ounce since hitting its recent low in November 2022. Even so, gold prices are only back to where they were last April. More broadly, gold prices have been range-bound since the summer of 2020. For the past two and a half years, gold has been unable to break past $2,080 to the upside; and even after its recent rally, it’s still about $140 short of that level (Figure 1). So, can the gold rally continue? Could the precious metal break through to new highs in 2023?

