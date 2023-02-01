ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Sunnier days and snowmelt ahead. Sunnier days and snowmelt ahead. El Dorado Springs Police says “thank you” to community …. El Dorado Springs Police says "thank you" to community for helping city pound. Local group works to support Alzheimer’s patients. Efforts to update Alzheimer's plan are underway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield

A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

School Closings Tuesday, January 31

With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield

Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

