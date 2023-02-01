Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
Related
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Sunnier days and snowmelt ahead. Sunnier days and snowmelt ahead. El Dorado Springs Police says “thank you” to community …. El Dorado Springs Police says "thank you" to community for helping city pound. Local group works to support Alzheimer’s patients. Efforts to update Alzheimer's plan are underway.
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
933kwto.com
Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield
A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The words “snow day” can excite children and frustrate parents. Four snow days in a row left some parents struggling to find childcare on such short notice. Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools says the district tries to make that call as soon as...
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
933kwto.com
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities promises lower utility bills starting next month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In January, natural gas prices dropped about a third. Many international factors are involved, but on a local level, this will bring welcomed changes to monthly utility bills. “In next month’s bill, customers will start seeing the purchase gas adjustment lower, and that’ll be lower than...
ktvo.com
Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
Ozark woman dies in Kansas crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
KYTV
Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Springfield park on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Springfield park Wednesday. The shooting happened at Watkins Park in the 2000 block of West High around 1:45 p.m. Police identified the victim as Justin M. Barker, 33, of Springfield. Investigators said the officers contacted Barker in...
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man in Republic, Mo., investigators say is connected to a shooting of a man near Glendale High School in Springfield. Prosecutors charged Keyshawn McElroy with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Officers responded to the...
KYTV
Tow truck drivers respond to multiple slide-offs in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The icy conditions are keeping tow truck drivers in Springfield busy. KY3 spoke with drivers who say they are responding to lots of slide-offs and if you see them, slow down and move over. “People are just not paying attention and driving recklessly,” said Jason Hardin...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Comments / 0