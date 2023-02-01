Read full article on original website
Colonel Roberts, Jr.
1d ago
Going to the ATM especially at night is risky. Still, folks should be able to handle their business in peace. Hope he's caught soon enough
Anthony Ball
2d ago
he won't be out long soon as they offer that reward with that nice pic you can recognize he done.....
cleveland19.com
Cigarette theft suspects break into Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of cigarette thieves broke into a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects broke into the business at West 56th Street and Clark Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to...
cleveland19.com
3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
Cleveland man provides booze to underage drunk teen: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road gas station regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman in a Honda located in the parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the crying woman had entered the store several times. Not only was she drunk, but the woman told the caller about how the man had assaulted her while they were at a bar.
cleveland19.com
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said late Thursday night a man was arrested in connection to the death of a woman found in a Shaker Heights apartment. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body. Both the...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
cleveland19.com
FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using gun in Cleveland apartment robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie and Marvin Porter are wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged roll in an armed robbery in June of 2021. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the pair knocked on an apartment door and used to gun to try and rob the victims.
cleveland19.com
2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
cleveland19.com
Man breaks into Jubilee Donuts, steals cash from register, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of forcing his way into Jubilee Donuts and stealing cash from the register is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The break in and theft happened at 2126 S. Main St. around 5 p.m. on Jan. 15,...
Man shot in arm outside of hotel in Mentor
MENTOR, Ohio — A man was shot in the arm outside of a hotel in Mentor Wednesday morning. According to Mentor Police, Mentor safety forces responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel on Emerald Court shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Per...
Man targeted by shooters in Mentor fled to Home Depot
The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the parking lot of an Emerald Court hotel, according to police.
Suspect arrested in Shaker Heights woman’s murder: I-Team
Shaker Heights police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a woman’s body was found inside an apartment Tuesday evening.
cleveland19.com
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damage: Traymore Road. At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland burglars who hit victim with crowbar on the loose, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men accused of breaking into an apartment and hitting the victim with a crow bar are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 98th Street and Lorain Avenue around 1:30 a.m....
24YO CLE man arrested in Florida in connection to Shaker Heights homicide
The Shaker Heights Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a suspected homicide that happened Tuesday.
3 NE Ohio men facing child exploitation charges
Three Northeast Ohio men are facing child exploitation charges in separate incidents.
cleveland19.com
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
cleveland19.com
Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
cleveland19.com
Suspected homicide: woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a body was found inside an apartment in Shaker Heights. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body. Both the Cuyahoga County Medical...
Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
