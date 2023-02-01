Webb City gets big boost from Mancini to win big on the road over Carthage
Tuesday night, the Webb City Cardinals went on to defeat the Carthage Lady Tigers 59-42 to get a big conference win.
Sophomore Sami Mancini led the way for the Cardinals racking up 24 points in the win.
Webb City moves to 13-6 on the season and 3-0 in conference. Their next game will be at Ozark on Thursday night.
The Lady Tigers drop to 9-10 overall on the season. Their next game will be at Republic on Thursday.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0