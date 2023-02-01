ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City gets big boost from Mancini to win big on the road over Carthage

By Chaz Wright
 2 days ago

Tuesday night, the Webb City Cardinals went on to defeat the Carthage Lady Tigers 59-42 to get a big conference win.

Sophomore Sami Mancini led the way for the Cardinals racking up 24 points in the win.

Webb City moves to 13-6 on the season and 3-0 in conference. Their next game will be at Ozark on Thursday night.

The Lady Tigers drop to 9-10 overall on the season. Their next game will be at Republic on Thursday.

