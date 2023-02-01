ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

97.5 WOKQ

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’

Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
101.9 The Rock

Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend

All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
B98.5

Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close

Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
wabi.tv

Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
WGME

2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
truecountry935.com

Warning About Upcoming Dangerous Wind Chills + Temperatures

An arctic cold front will cross the region Thursday night, Feb. 2, and drive temperatures steadily downward through Saturday morning. The bitter cold combined with gusty winds will likely lead to widespread dangerously cold wind chills beginning as early as Thursday night in the mountains and Friday afternoon to the south. The exact timing.
mainepublic.org

Emergency officials urge Mainers to prepare for extreme cold weather

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the extreme cold weather that will sweep into the state Friday. MEMA's Vanessa Corson says wind chills will plunge temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s. "The cold temperatures that we're expecting on Friday and Saturday only happen about...
WMTW

Wind chill warning issued ahead of Friday's arctic blast

Maine — A "polar punch" of air arrives Friday and will last through Saturday. A brutally cold airmass normally reserved for the Arctic will move into New England for a brief period heading into this weekend. Ahead of its arrival, wind chill warnings have been issued across the state. Wind chill temperatures will start to reach dangerously cold levels in the mountains Thursday night and for the rest of the state by Friday afternoon.
mainepublic.org

Winter birding, rare sightings, and update on the Maine Bird Atlas

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean the birds are all gone— in fact, Maine is home to 191 winter bird species. We’ll learn what to look for this time of year and hear about some of the recent rare sightings. We’ll also find out how the Maine Bird Atlas is shaping up, and how volunteer bird observers can still contribute to the atlas—if they hurry!
WGME

Get ready! An arctic blast is slated to hit Maine this week

Sun will make a welcome return on Tuesday and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s. No big storms are in the forecast, but the big weather story is the cold slated to arrive later this week. It will be breezy and cooler Tuesday afternoon with highs in...
foxbangor.com

Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
