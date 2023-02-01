Read full article on original website
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
Record low temps could be set on Mount Washington this weekend
PORTLAND, Maine — Many Mainers will likely stay indoors as much as possible as an artic blast of low temperatures rolls into the state Friday. But for meteorologists on top of the summit of Mount Washington, like Francis Tarasiewizc, these events are what they prepare for. “This [job] has...
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’
Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
Brutal Cold: The coldest temperatures in Maine in years are set to arrive
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final mild day is in store Thursday. Enjoy it! Our arctic blast arrives Thursday night, and you won’t want to be outdoors on Friday and Saturday with extreme cold and winds. Luckily, the arctic blast abates by the time we get to Sunday. Highs Thursday will...
Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend
All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
Thank you for donating to NEWS CENTER Maine's Project Heat Telethon
The total amount raised as of Jan. 31 is $302,345. That means 681 homes will receive 100 gallons of oil this winter.
Governor Mills Announces Maine Veterans’ Dental Network to Continue Services with $200,000 Grant from Northeast Delta Dental
Governor Janet Mills announced today that, due to a generous $200,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental, the Maine Veterans’ Dental Network (MVDN) will continue its dental services for Maine veterans who otherwise cannot afford them. “I am truly and deeply grateful to Northeast Delta Dental for their incredible generosity,...
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
Warning About Upcoming Dangerous Wind Chills + Temperatures
An arctic cold front will cross the region Thursday night, Feb. 2, and drive temperatures steadily downward through Saturday morning. The bitter cold combined with gusty winds will likely lead to widespread dangerously cold wind chills beginning as early as Thursday night in the mountains and Friday afternoon to the south. The exact timing.
'It was real until it wasn't': Fake school threats in Maine follow rise across the country
SANFORD, Maine (WGME) -- Schools across the country are facing an increased risk of threats of violence, but as police work to prepare and respond to those very real situations data shows many of threats are turning out to be false. Maine experienced that first hand last year when more...
Maine Things To Do | Moosestompers Weekend, Wilderness Sled Dog Race, Freedom Winter Fest 2023
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things to Do the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6. When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. When: Sunrise to 5 p.m. Sunday, sunrise to 3 p.m. Monday. Weigh-in 3 p.m. Monday.
Emergency officials urge Mainers to prepare for extreme cold weather
The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the extreme cold weather that will sweep into the state Friday. MEMA's Vanessa Corson says wind chills will plunge temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s. "The cold temperatures that we're expecting on Friday and Saturday only happen about...
Wind chill warning issued ahead of Friday's arctic blast
Maine — A "polar punch" of air arrives Friday and will last through Saturday. A brutally cold airmass normally reserved for the Arctic will move into New England for a brief period heading into this weekend. Ahead of its arrival, wind chill warnings have been issued across the state. Wind chill temperatures will start to reach dangerously cold levels in the mountains Thursday night and for the rest of the state by Friday afternoon.
Winter birding, rare sightings, and update on the Maine Bird Atlas
Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean the birds are all gone— in fact, Maine is home to 191 winter bird species. We’ll learn what to look for this time of year and hear about some of the recent rare sightings. We’ll also find out how the Maine Bird Atlas is shaping up, and how volunteer bird observers can still contribute to the atlas—if they hurry!
Get ready! An arctic blast is slated to hit Maine this week
Sun will make a welcome return on Tuesday and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s. No big storms are in the forecast, but the big weather story is the cold slated to arrive later this week. It will be breezy and cooler Tuesday afternoon with highs in...
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
Warmer winters in Maine brought by climate change could spell disaster for loggers
PORTER, MAINE, Maine — Brent Day watches over his crew bringing ice-covered timber down a hillside into the machinery that will sort the wood into different sizes. As the tree is stripped and cut, it's placed on a stack of hundreds. It's a normal sight to see for Day,...
