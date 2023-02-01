MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!

