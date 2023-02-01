Read full article on original website
No. 7 Mankato East suffers tough one-point loss to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7th-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball program fell to Northfield 85-84 at Mankato East High School on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 13-4 overall.
Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
JWP wins nail-biter over Triton
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team played host to Triton Thursday.
West’s Neils signs NLI to Minnesota-Duluth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West Scarlets linebacker Ty Neils signed his national letter of intent to play for Minnesota Duluth next season. He was joined by teammates, family and friends in his signing. While he is ready to suit up for the Bulldogs, he is thankful for his family.
Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you watch the Mankato West girls basketball team play, guard Teresa Kiewiet is the player that stands out. The senior is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Julia Battern does not take having a player like her for granted.
No. 10 LCWM wins over Mankato Loyola
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls’ basketball team improves to 19-1 on the season with an 83-26 win over Mankato Loyola on Tuesday. The Knights host Cleveland Thursday.
Scarlets top Cougars in dual meet
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West gymnastics team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 136.950-128.775 inside K & G Gymnastics on Tuesday. The Scarlets were boosted by Zoey Hermel’s performance. Hermel earned a 35.425 to win the all-around title.
New Ulm, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in New Ulm. The Tri-City United basketball team will have a game with Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School on February 02, 2023, 14:30:00. The Worthington High School basketball team will have a game with New Ulm High School on February 02, 2023, 15:55:00.
The Man Cave: Gardner style!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
Top 3 sledding places in Owatonna
During winter, many people like to go outdoors and do all types of fun activities when the snow is perfect. One activity that is most popular among OHS students is sledding. Sometimes It is hard to know where to go sledding due to the copious amounts of hills in Owatonna; and their verging attributes.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-2-2023 - clipped version
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming expansion project. More bitter cold is on the way, but we will warm quickly with highs back in the 30s by the weekend.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper took home some hardware at this year’s Better Newspaper Contest. The Reporter took home sixteen awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Editor-in-Chief Julia Lin won an award in the professional local division. Despite the university not having a journalism...
Hutchinson Teen Wins New Truck With 9.75 lb Walleye At Brained Ice Fishing Tournament
BRAINERD, MN (KDLM) – Despite Saturday’s freezing temperatures, nearly 12,000 ice fishermen made their way to Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake near Brainerd for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million dollars for 75 different charities and non-profits.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Police chase leads to Edina hospital after deadly shooting of teen in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old woman is booked on preliminary homicide charges tonight after a shooting killed her 17-year-old friend in Carver County. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after friends drove the victim to a hospital about 13 miles from where he was shot. Police first spotted trouble...
St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Smith has two goals. Saving dolphins, and helping the homeless. “I make mats for homeless people to give to,” explained Smith, “I take bags out of the ocean and landfill because I don’t want the dolphins to get killed.”. Travis has a...
Man travels from Michigan to Lakeville to meet 13-year-old girl from social media: Charges
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly drove from Michigan to Minnesota to see a 13-year-old girl he met on a video chatting website. Lakeville Police officers received a report on Jan. 29 about a 13-year-old girl believed to have been sexually assaulted...
