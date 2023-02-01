ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

West’s Neils signs NLI to Minnesota-Duluth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West Scarlets linebacker Ty Neils signed his national letter of intent to play for Minnesota Duluth next season. He was joined by teammates, family and friends in his signing. While he is ready to suit up for the Bulldogs, he is thankful for his family.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you watch the Mankato West girls basketball team play, guard Teresa Kiewiet is the player that stands out. The senior is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Julia Battern does not take having a player like her for granted.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

No. 10 LCWM wins over Mankato Loyola

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls’ basketball team improves to 19-1 on the season with an 83-26 win over Mankato Loyola on Tuesday. The Knights host Cleveland Thursday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Scarlets top Cougars in dual meet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West gymnastics team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 136.950-128.775 inside K & G Gymnastics on Tuesday. The Scarlets were boosted by Zoey Hermel’s performance. Hermel earned a 35.425 to win the all-around title.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The Man Cave: Gardner style!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
MANKATO, MN
ohsmagnet.com

Top 3 sledding places in Owatonna

During winter, many people like to go outdoors and do all types of fun activities when the snow is perfect. One activity that is most popular among OHS students is sledding. Sometimes It is hard to know where to go sledding due to the copious amounts of hills in Owatonna; and their verging attributes.
OWATONNA, MN
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KEYC

The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper took home some hardware at this year’s Better Newspaper Contest. The Reporter took home sixteen awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Editor-in-Chief Julia Lin won an award in the professional local division. Despite the university not having a journalism...
MANKATO, MN

