Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief
Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
Duluth Recorded 18 Vehicle Thefts In January
DULUTH, Minn. — 2023 isn’t starting off well for vehicle thefts in Duluth. The police department responded to 18 vehicle theft calls in January. And just today, Feb. 1, a 2001 Silver Honda Civic was stolen on the 300 block of North 12th Avenue East. The car was...
UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose
ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
Unarmed Man Arrested After Making Threats To Shoot Up Duluth Airport
DULUTH, Minn. — A man is behind bars after making threats to shoot while at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning. The Duluth Police Department says the incident happened at 8:30 a.m. when a 51-year-old man from Virginia was supposedly suffering from a mental health issue and making threats to shoot.
Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Receives Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Award
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Sustainability Officer has received some special recognition for her leadership efforts. Mindy Granley was honored at the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards with the Individual Adaptation Award. She was recognized due to her work as she’s provided leadership, education, and implemented strategies at...
Family Dog, Daughter Credited For Saving Duluth Home From Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth Heights man is crediting his 12-year-old daughter, Zoe, and the family’s 3-year-old lab, Dudley, for saving their home after the nearby garage went up in flames Wednesday night. “If she didn’t come down screaming, it would have definitely gotten to the house, and...
Ashley Furniture Quietly Donates 20 Mattresses To Steve O’Neil Apartments For Homeless Families
DULUTH, Minn. — Some residents in the Steve O’Neil Apartments in Duluth are resting easier after a furniture company donated mattresses to them. CHUM posted on Twitter that it was Ashley Furniture that donated 20 mattresses and frames to the complex. CHUM, which operates the apartments that are...
Minnesota – the Best State in the Country For Kids
Duluth, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz visited a classroom at Laura McArthur elementary today. Walz had been a teacher for nearly 20 years, and a state legislator for 12 He talked about his proposal, known as One Minnesota budget, which is designed to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.
Duluth Benedictine Ministries To Operate Out Of St. Scholastica Monastery
DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Sisters Of The St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth says they’re grateful the Vatican is loosing up rules for them to be able to bring on more sisters. The Vatican is allowing them to change the model of their Catholic sponsorship. The new structure...
Enjoying The Winter Weather In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — Living in the Northland, we can whine about the weather, or get out and enjoy it!. So why not take the dogs for a walk in these sunny–though bone-chilling temperatures. Lauren Hendricks and her sister were out at Canal Park this morning with dogs Boo and Song. Neither the dogs nor owners were bothered by the cold. Song actually has a sibling running in the Beargrease. You might even say the foursome was singing the weather’s praises.
School Closings and Delays February 3, 2023
Chisholm Public Schools – E-learning day February 3. Hibbing Public and Private Schools – Closed, E-learning day February 3 for public schools.
2023 Beargrease Wrap
GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. – “It’s a great weekend, it’s a lot of fun. You know mushers and handlers; you don’t get much sleep out there, but you enjoy it and this weekend it was cold, but it was great. You get to see lots of stars, and everyone enjoys that at some point,” Handler, Erin Aili says.
Hobbs, Anderson Won’t Seek Reelection To Duluth City Council
DULUTH, Minn. — Two Duluth city councilors are not running for reelection in 2023. First District Councilor Gary Anderson announced Tuesday he is proud of the work he’s been able to accomplish over the past eight years. At one point, Anderson served as council president. He started in...
Genealogy Seminar at Richard I. Bong Center
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A genealogy seminar was held at the Richard I Bong Veterans Center in Superior on Tuesday. The event was free and open for up to 25 people to learn about and start the research for their family trees. The workshop had three sections, basic genealogy, how to navigate...
UMD Football Signs 32 Seniors on National Signing Day
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team celebrated national signing day on Wednesday. A total of 32 seniors signed to the 2023 recruiting class. The most coveted postion for the Bulldogs was the defensive back position as they had 8 who signed. State wise, Minnesota was the lead dog with 16...
Feb. 1, 2018: Historic NorShor Theatre Reopens With ‘Mamma Mia!’
DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday marked the historic NorShor Theatre’s five-year anniversary since its $30 million re-opening in downtown Duluth. Opening night was Feb. 1, 2018 with the popular musical “Mamma Mia!” It was a special moment after 19 months of construction and renovations. The NorShor first...
Superior City FC Names Otto Berti as Head Coach
SUPERIOR, Wis.- After forming on January 24th, the Superior City Football Club has their head coach. And it’s a familiar face to the local community. Otto Berti will lead the team in it’s first season. Berti is the current boys soccer varsity coach for Superior High School. He...
Esko’s Ty Christensen to Suit Up for Concordia-Moorhead Football in Fall
ESKO, Minn.- On Tuesday, another Esko football standout made his college commitment. And it’s their quarterback Ty Christensen. Christensen is heading to Moorhead to play for the Cobbers of Concordia-Moorhead. Concordia-Moorhead is based out of the MIAC conference, which is one of the top conferences for Division three. Christensen...
Prep Hockey: Duluth East Boys Extend Win Streak to 6 with Victory Over Superior
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys hockey team was once again victorious on Wednesday, as they defeated Superior 4-0. Cole Christian would get his 100th career point in the win. The Greyhounds (14-6-1) will next be in action on Friday when they host Champlin Park. As for Superior (10-9), they’ll...
UMD Softball’s Season Debut Opens on the Road
DULUTH, Minn.- Despite the freezing temperatures outside, softball season is just around the corner. After a successful season on the diamond last year, the UMD softball team looks to bring that same level of intensity, but cranked up a few notches. The Bulldogs finished with 39 wins last season, one...
