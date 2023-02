NEWTON, NJ – The Merriam Avenue School PTO is helping the students celebrate a “SHARP Valentine’s Day with a Smencil Gram” to be delivered on Valentines Day.

The Smencil Valentine Gram is $1 and must be ordered by February 8. They will be handed out on Valentine’s Day.

Community members can also donate a Smencil Gram.

Questions can be directed to the Merriam Avenue PTO.