Mcconnellsburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg takes 3rd place in District 3 wrestling

NEW KINGSTOWN — The Chambersburg wrestling team found a way to host another dual meet. The Trojans defeated Wilson 33-25 on Saturday to take third place in the District 3 Team Championships at Cumberland Valley H.S., winning seven of the 13 bouts and getting bonus points in five of them.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Shalom splits with Frederick

GIRLS: The Shalom Lady Flames found themselves down 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and were not able to recover losing to the Frederick Lady Warriors 52-41. The Warriors hit 6 three-pointers – the Warrior’s Ella Bennet led all scorers with 20 points. Addison Adams and...
FREDERICK, MD
WGAL

UPDATE: Townhomes damaged by fire in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg just before 2 p.m. According to Jonathan House, first lieutenant at Silver Spring Fire Company, there were visible flames to the rear of one home on arrival.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews responded to fire at Bedford Goodwill store

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford. The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township). The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and […]
BEDFORD, PA
abc23.com

Franklin Street Death Update

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

EXPLOSION REPORTED IN BLAIRSVILLE

Blairsville Borough Police are notifying the public about an explosion heard last night in the borough. According to an announcement on the department’s Facebook page, police requested the State Police Bomb Squad to assist in disposing of explosive materials found in the home of a deceased person. The boom that was heard was the proper detonation of those materials.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

ROXBURY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County man arrested again after 11-mile pursuit on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man was arrested again after a pursuit on I-99 into Altoona that police say he ignored them trying to pull him over for 11 miles. Ronald Yerty, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 31, after Freedom Township police, a Blair County Sheriff’s deputy, and a good samaritan […]
ALTOONA, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle Speedway armed robbery, stabbing suspect sentenced

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, James Allen Brown was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison in connection with a 2022 Carlisle Speedway robbery. The District Attorney’s office says Brown confessed that he entered the Speedway store at around 6:00...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
HANOVER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

