Read full article on original website
Related
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg takes 3rd place in District 3 wrestling
NEW KINGSTOWN — The Chambersburg wrestling team found a way to host another dual meet. The Trojans defeated Wilson 33-25 on Saturday to take third place in the District 3 Team Championships at Cumberland Valley H.S., winning seven of the 13 bouts and getting bonus points in five of them.
thesportspage.blog
Shalom splits with Frederick
GIRLS: The Shalom Lady Flames found themselves down 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and were not able to recover losing to the Frederick Lady Warriors 52-41. The Warriors hit 6 three-pointers – the Warrior’s Ella Bennet led all scorers with 20 points. Addison Adams and...
WGAL
UPDATE: Townhomes damaged by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged townhomes in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 300 block of Liberty Court in Mechanicsburg just before 2 p.m. According to Jonathan House, first lieutenant at Silver Spring Fire Company, there were visible flames to the rear of one home on arrival.
Crews responded to fire at Bedford Goodwill store
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford. The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township). The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and […]
abc23.com
Franklin Street Death Update
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
wdadradio.com
EXPLOSION REPORTED IN BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police are notifying the public about an explosion heard last night in the borough. According to an announcement on the department’s Facebook page, police requested the State Police Bomb Squad to assist in disposing of explosive materials found in the home of a deceased person. The boom that was heard was the proper detonation of those materials.
fox8tv.com
Roxbury Death Victim Identified
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
Man, 36, shot former State College lover, 60, before unplugging oxygen: AG
When 60-year-old Jean Tuggy ended a sexual relationship with 29-year-old Christopher Kowalski, he was upset. He repeatedly asked her to get together, until she relented and they met at Tuggy’s house Jan. 21, 2016.
Blair County man arrested again after 11-mile pursuit on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man was arrested again after a pursuit on I-99 into Altoona that police say he ignored them trying to pull him over for 11 miles. Ronald Yerty, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 31, after Freedom Township police, a Blair County Sheriff’s deputy, and a good samaritan […]
paonlinecasino.com
What To Expect From The Newly Approved Bally’s State College Casino
The ongoing saga concerning the planned Bally’s Casino in State College seems to be coming to a conclusion. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) finally awarded a Category 4 slot machine license during the Jan. 25 meeting to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC, who plans to open the Pennsylvania casino.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
abc27.com
Carlisle Speedway armed robbery, stabbing suspect sentenced
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, James Allen Brown was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison in connection with a 2022 Carlisle Speedway robbery. The District Attorney’s office says Brown confessed that he entered the Speedway store at around 6:00...
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault in Carlisle shooting
A Carlisle teen is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges stemming from an open-air shooting in the downtown last week. Prosecutors have charged Jermiah Sellers, 16, as an adult for the Jan. 26 incident, in which no one was hurt but a bullet did hit and enter a passing car occupied by a woman and her 17-year-old grandson.
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
abc27.com
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
Tyrone woman admits to falsely accusing a man of hiding in her shower, police report
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is facing charges, and a man is cleared after she reportedly lied to police about finding him hiding in her shower. According to Tyrone police, 35-year-old Ashley Rudy admitted to making up a story to get local resident Rodney Friday in trouble for an alleged incident that happened […]
Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
Comments / 0