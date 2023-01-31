Virginia Tech is committed to the health and safety of its students, faculty, staff and visitors. One of the ways Virginia Tech demonstrates this through the widespread deployment of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) throughout the Blacksburg campus. While the use of an AED does not replace the care provided by EMS, it can potentially provide a lifesaving bridge during the first critical minutes of a sudden cardiac arrest event.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO