Read full article on original website
Related
Friday Shoot Around: Mason Schoen discusses Kansas State hoops at Big 12 midpoint
Friday Shoot Around: Mason Schoen discusses Kansas State hoops at Big 12 midpoint. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Mason Schoen to evaluate the state of K-State basketball at the midpoint of the Wildcats' Big 12 schedule. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
NSD: Top Kansas State signee alumni comps
Like most fans, the Kansas State fanbase is always curious to know about our "player comps" -- comparisons that can be drawn between a current recruit to a former one. Limiting our alumni pool to only the past decade (the 2012 Big 12 championship team to the 2022 Big 12 championship team), our staff will share the former Wildcats they believe some of this year's signees most resemble and why.
Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas
The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling
The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
Kansas State is the sleeper class of the Big 12 | National Signing Day
247Sports' recruiting analyst Chris Singletary likes what Chris Klieman has done with the 2023 class in Manhattan.
Avery Johnson is the next Brock Purdy | National Signing Dya
247Sports' Chris Singletary explains why Kansas State commit Avery Johnson has a chance to be the next Brock Purdy.
Breaking down Kansas State's recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at the Wildcats' recruiting class coming off of a Big 12 Championship.
KAKE TV
Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
WIBW
Topeka gardening center Jackson’s Greenhouse changing ownership
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka gardening store is in new hands. Jackson’s Greenhouse and Garden Center co-owner Dave Jackson says he and wife Annette are selling the business after 54 years. Jackson said in their weekly “Annette’s Tip” the store has been sold to Michael and Rachel Klenk.
WIBW
Wamego man injured in Monday night crash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in west Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 6:53 p.m. Monday near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 470 interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated that a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling...
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan woman accused by her employer of time theft
Authorities are investigating after a Manhattan woman was accused by her employer of time theft. The Riley County Police Department on Wednesday filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive. According to the police investigation, Rescare reported a 33-year-old woman had been clocking in for work from home and inflating time worked, resulting in over $4,400 wrongfully paid to her.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0