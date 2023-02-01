Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 31, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Richwoods girls upset the Washington Panthers 45-42 Tuesday night, handing them just their third loss of the season. The only other team to defeat Washington this year had been Normal Community, who did it twice in December. Eureka boys player Tyler Hefren became the...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois celebrates national Signing Day
(25 News Now) - Athletes from all over Central Illinois celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday. At Peoria High, a whopping seven players from the Lions’ state runner-up football team signed to play at the next level including record-breaking running back Malachi Washington who committed to play at McKendree. He’ll join Peoria High all-state running back Eddie Clark with the Bearcats.
Peoria, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Peoria. The Galesburg High School basketball team will have a game with Peoria High School on February 01, 2023, 15:00:00. The Normal Community High School basketball team will have a game with Manual High School on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00.
Bloomington, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School basketball team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00.
1470 WMBD
Wife of Rivermen player reacts to team’s situation with Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – The wife of a longtime Peoria Rivermen player is just as concerned about what happens to the team next season as anyone. The Rivermen and the Peoria Civic Center are said to be talking about a new lease, but both sides seem to be far apar for, among other reasons, millions of dollars in upgrades that will need to be made, including a new ice-making plant for Carver Arena.
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
How a Tourist Attraction Displaying the Open Graves of Native Americans Became a State-Run Museum
Generations of visitors learned about the history of Native Americans in Illinois through the eyes of amateur archaeologist Don Dickson. Though the exhibit he built closed in 1992, the Dickson Mounds Museum is still grappling with his legacy.
wvik.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
thelaseronline.com
Ticket Winners for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Peoria!
The Laser congratulates our ticket winners for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Peoria:. From all who had entered to win at thelaseronline.com over the last few days, those five were drawn at random as our ticket winners on Tuesday (1/31)! They each won a 4-pack of tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Woman injured in late-afternoon shooting in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was seriously injured late Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Peoria. It happened around 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Laramie and Wiswall. Peoria Police said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An area in the vicinity of Laramie...
25newsnow.com
Wind Chill Advisory tonight and tomorrow morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Gertie’s forecast of six more weeks of winter will look true tomorrow, but overall expect a seasonably mild 10 Day Forecast. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect tonight and tomorrow morning, but we’ll quickly rebound into the 40s this weekend. Dry weather is expected through early next week.
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes tenants set to vacate Tuesday, Jan. 31
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the deadline for some Peoria families to be moved out of Darwin Homes’ managed properties. The parent company, SFR3, bought 300 homes in Central Illinois, mostly in Peoria. Now, the company owns 11,000 properties across the country. About 60 families...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria officially has a new assistant fire chief
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Fire Department is welcoming a new assistant fire chief after Chief Rick Morgan elected to retire after 29 years of service. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, Peoria’s very own Tony Cummings will become the new assistant fire chief. Cummings began his...
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
