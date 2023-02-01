ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 31, 2023

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Richwoods girls upset the Washington Panthers 45-42 Tuesday night, handing them just their third loss of the season. The only other team to defeat Washington this year had been Normal Community, who did it twice in December. Eureka boys player Tyler Hefren became the...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Central Illinois celebrates national Signing Day

(25 News Now) - Athletes from all over Central Illinois celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday. At Peoria High, a whopping seven players from the Lions’ state runner-up football team signed to play at the next level including record-breaking running back Malachi Washington who committed to play at McKendree. He’ll join Peoria High all-state running back Eddie Clark with the Bearcats.
PEORIA, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bloomington, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School basketball team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Wife of Rivermen player reacts to team’s situation with Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – The wife of a longtime Peoria Rivermen player is just as concerned about what happens to the team next season as anyone. The Rivermen and the Peoria Civic Center are said to be talking about a new lease, but both sides seem to be far apar for, among other reasons, millions of dollars in upgrades that will need to be made, including a new ice-making plant for Carver Arena.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Semi overturned on Route 6

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
PEORIA, IL
wvik.org

Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023

A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
thelaseronline.com

Ticket Winners for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Peoria!

The Laser congratulates our ticket winners for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Peoria:. From all who had entered to win at thelaseronline.com over the last few days, those five were drawn at random as our ticket winners on Tuesday (1/31)! They each won a 4-pack of tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Woman injured in late-afternoon shooting in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was seriously injured late Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Peoria. It happened around 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Laramie and Wiswall. Peoria Police said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An area in the vicinity of Laramie...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Wind Chill Advisory tonight and tomorrow morning

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Gertie’s forecast of six more weeks of winter will look true tomorrow, but overall expect a seasonably mild 10 Day Forecast. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect tonight and tomorrow morning, but we’ll quickly rebound into the 40s this weekend. Dry weather is expected through early next week.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Darwin Homes tenants set to vacate Tuesday, Jan. 31

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the deadline for some Peoria families to be moved out of Darwin Homes’ managed properties. The parent company, SFR3, bought 300 homes in Central Illinois, mostly in Peoria. Now, the company owns 11,000 properties across the country. About 60 families...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria officially has a new assistant fire chief

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Fire Department is welcoming a new assistant fire chief after Chief Rick Morgan elected to retire after 29 years of service. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, Peoria’s very own Tony Cummings will become the new assistant fire chief. Cummings began his...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy