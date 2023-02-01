Read full article on original website
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Construction crews at Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County just completed a $3.5 million repaving project. The completion of the project comes just in time for a visit from Governor Roy Cooper to announce the statewide Moonshine & Motorsports trail. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the “first stop” on the […]
Rockingham Speedway first stop on NC Moonshine and Motorsports cultural trail
ROCKINGHAM — The first stop on the Moonshine and Motorsports Trail, an amalgamation of traveling exhibits, itineraries and educational e
Concord man brings home nice check after hitting Powerball multiplier
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Concord man’s pockets are a little thicker after hitting the multiplier on a lottery ticket, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Concord resident Michael Kindley won a $100,000 prize on a $3 Powerball ticket. He claimed his prize Tuesday, which came to $71,259 after taxes. The overall Powerball jackpot […]
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
lakenormanpublications.com
Come one, come all to Denver’s first circus
DENVER – Another first is in store for the community this May, when the Zerbini Family Circus rolls into town to deliver a breathtaking show under the big top. “To my knowledge, this is the first time there’s ever been a circus in Denver,” said Terry Brotherton, a lifelong resident who put in the legwork to secure Denver’s dates on the tour.
country1037fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
mynews13.com
Carowinds' new land construction on pace for spring opening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds gave an update on the ongoing construction of its new Aeronautica Landing. The new section of park, themed on air travel and innovation, is set to open this spring, according to park staff Monday. Despite the recent rain and winter weather in the area, the...
13newsnow.com
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
WBTV
Concord-Padgett Regional Airport taking off when it comes to fueling local economy
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport continues to be one of the top performing airports in North Carolina, according to a new study. The City of Concord is now the 10th largest and 6th fastest growing city in North Carolina, and continues to attract record economic development from a diverse mix of industries, including household names like Red Bull, Eli Lilly, Kroger, and NASCAR. Helping to fuel the city’s success is Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, one of North Carolina’s top performing commercial and corporate general aviation airports.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Media Personality Wins Big On Wheel of Fortune
A North Carolina media personality wins big on Wheel of Fortune. We could not be happier for Brandon O’Brien who now resides in Nashville. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because he was on the air here in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2001-2006. Always a great guy with a ready smile and a love of television and game shows. Brandon recently won big on “Wheel of Fortune” in the main game and also in the bonus round. All in all he won $52,000 in cash and prizes including a new car and a trip to New Orleans.
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire
Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
businesstodaync.com
Good-bye to Janie and Jack
Jan. 31. The owners of Birkdale Village confirmed the children’s clothing store Janie and Jack has closed permanently in the Huntersville location. “Janie and Jack is closed, and a new lease is in negotiation, so it’s confidential until signed by all parties,” Britni Johnson, director of public relations at North American Properties.
nomadlawyer.org
The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina
Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
qcnews.com
State Farm and Progressive halt coverage for certain KIA and Hyundai vehicles
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Due to a sharp rise in vehicle thefts that target certain KIA and Hyundai vehicles, State Farm and Progressive have put a temporary halt on insurance coverage for new customers who drive specific models. KIA and Hyundai models made between 2015 and 2019...
Let it snow ... please? This is the last time Charlotte saw measurable snowfall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The snow lovers are getting restless. Monday marks 366 days since Charlotte last saw measurable snowfall, when 0.2" fell in the Queen City on Jan. 29, 2022, according to chief meteorologist Brad Panovich. So far this winter, only the North Carolina mountains have seen considerable snowfall,...
WBTV
Insurance companies making changes after Kia and Hyundai thefts
Police investigators picked random days and found between February 23 to 28 in 2021, nearly 1,100 inspections at the Friendly Auto Repair were performed. Gas prices in Carolinas could rise after OPEC+ makes oil cut. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT. It might be a good idea to...
kiss951.com
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
