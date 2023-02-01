ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

25newsnow.com

Rivian, State Farm layoffs create recession worries

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Large layoffs at Rivan Automotive and State Farm Insurance, among others, have sparked concern that the U.S. economy is heading for a recession. Rivian announced that 6% of its workforce will be let go, but the electric vehicle maker is keeping its assembly line employees.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

State of Illinois to mandate police body cameras

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new change will be coming to police departments in 2025. Each police department in the State of Illinois must have officers wearing body cameras. Bloomington Police Department’s public information officer said body cameras should be seen as tools and not weapons. “The training...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington woman behind postpartum support group: learn the signs

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-area mom Nicki Petersen wanted to create a space for moms suffering from postpartum anxiety and depression after going through it herself. “I’m just a mom with a support group,” she said. For her day job, she works as a lab technician in a pediatric office, but she’s gone through advocacy training for postpartum parents and has done plenty of research on her own.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Rescued lemur ‘King Julian’ continues to do well, says zoo

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - “King Julian,” the ring-tailed lemur found and rescued last month continues to do well, according to the Miller Park Zoo. Julian is showing more interest in activities every day, according to zoo keepers. The lemur has started “shifting” - moving from one enclosure to another - to observe what staff members are doing.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington school board member plans to resign, board president says

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - District 87 School Board member Fitzgerald Samedy, sentenced Tuesday for a repeat drunken driving conviction, plans to resign his elected post, the board’s president tells 25 News. Samedy stated his intentions last weekend to Board President Mark Wylie said Superintendent David Mouser. Samedy pleaded...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Two-car garage catches fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Firefighters responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in the 500 block of E. Walnut Street. According to the Bloomington Fire Department, neighbors in the area called around 2:36 Wednesday morning for a report of a two-car garage home on fire. The residents...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington Police searching for missing man

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Darryl J. Steel was reported missing earlier today at around 9:10 a.m. - running from the area after a family argument. Police say Steel is autistic and suffers from...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Unit 5 school board approves potential cuts amid deficit, pending public vote

Normal (25 News Now) - The Unit 5 school board has reached a decision on the potential cuts that will happen if voters don’t approve a tax referendum. Officials say they are in a $12 million budget deficit. It was a unanimous yes to these conditions:. Reduce administration. Reduce...

