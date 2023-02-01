ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9News

Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband’s overdose

A Greeley woman, who pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession with intent to deliver will be sentenced in April. Amy Conradson was arrested in March of last year on charges of selling drugs after her husband died from an overdose at their home on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue. Agents with the Weld County Drug Task Force said a search of that home turned up 150 counterfeit pills that were actually fentanyl pills, heroin, and a loaded gun. Read more by visiting https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Woman to pay restitution for stealing from Longmont employer

A Longmont woman must pay over half a million dollars in restitution and serve six years probation after pleading guilty to stealing from her employer. Briana Sikerica Czarnecki, 45, was arrested in March 2022 in connection with an investigation conducted by the Longmont Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Department of Revenue. She was accused of stealing approximately $578,000 from her employer, a health and well-being company in Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Larimer County Sheriff's deputies search for road rage suspect

Deputies in Larimer County are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident. It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 near Donella Court and South Timberline Road. Investigators say a man in a red pickup truck blocked the road and prevented a woman from driving away. The suspect left his truck and yelled at the woman's window, flashing what appeared to be a law enforcement or security badge but gave no identifying information. He continued to yell at her about her driving. When witnesses stepped in, the man drove away. No one was hurt. Detectives describe the man as a white male around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing bicycle or motocross clothing. The Colorado State Patrol has reported more than 31,000 road rage incidents last year, a record high. 
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Ramos set for arraignment in April

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife in their Broomfield apartment last year was set for arraignment during a hearing Wednesday morning. John Ramos is being charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found fatally shot in their Stonegate Apartment on Sept. 25. According to court notes from Wednesday’s hearing, the court found probable cause in the case.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect

A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking

A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Evans man arrested after hours-long standoff

An Evans man wanted by police won’t face additional charges despite an hours-long standoff with police. Evans officers, who were there to arrest 32-year-old Louis Enriquez, spotted him outside his home on the 2800 block of Arbor Garden Drive, the Greeley Tribune reported. When he saw officers, Enriquez fled inside and refused commands to exit the home. Officers used a reverse 911 system to ask neighbors to shelter-in-place while the standoff ensued. Enriquez, eventually, peacefully surrendered. He was wanted for failing to comply with warrants for two October arrests on drug possession, prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief charges. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
EVANS, CO
K99

Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley

Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Missing child: Help find Jason

Jason is a 14-year-old youth who was last seen on January 29 in the area of Horizon Parkway and Airport Road. He was last seen wearing clothes similar to the ones in the photo, according to the Longmont Police Department. Those include a brown jacket, brown shoes and dark blue jeans.
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy