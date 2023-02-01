Read full article on original website
9News
Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
1310kfka.com
Greeley woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband’s overdose
A Greeley woman, who pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession with intent to deliver will be sentenced in April. Amy Conradson was arrested in March of last year on charges of selling drugs after her husband died from an overdose at their home on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue. Agents with the Weld County Drug Task Force said a search of that home turned up 150 counterfeit pills that were actually fentanyl pills, heroin, and a loaded gun. Read more by visiting https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
YAHOO!
Police: Suspect in 2016 killing of Larimer County man disposed of body, stole property
Update, Feb. 1, 2023: Cynthia Wilkinson was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony. Coloradoan subscribers can read more from the sentencing hearing here. Original: The investigation into the woman now accused of killing a Red Feather Lakes man in 2016...
Denver teenage arsonist gets seven-year prison sentence in deaths of Green Valley Ranch family
A Denver District judge Wednesday sentenced the youngest teenager charged for the 2020 arson in Green Valley Ranch that killed five members of a family to seven years in Colorado’s Youthful Offender System, part of the Department of Corrections. Dillon Siebert, now 17, pleaded guilty to a count of...
Woman to pay restitution for stealing from Longmont employer
A Longmont woman must pay over half a million dollars in restitution and serve six years probation after pleading guilty to stealing from her employer. Briana Sikerica Czarnecki, 45, was arrested in March 2022 in connection with an investigation conducted by the Longmont Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Department of Revenue. She was accused of stealing approximately $578,000 from her employer, a health and well-being company in Longmont.
Colorado deputies indicted in Glass' death ask for charges to be dismissed
The two Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputies indicted in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass last year are challenging the charges against them.
Larimer County Sheriff's deputies search for road rage suspect
Deputies in Larimer County are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident. It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 near Donella Court and South Timberline Road. Investigators say a man in a red pickup truck blocked the road and prevented a woman from driving away. The suspect left his truck and yelled at the woman's window, flashing what appeared to be a law enforcement or security badge but gave no identifying information. He continued to yell at her about her driving. When witnesses stepped in, the man drove away. No one was hurt. Detectives describe the man as a white male around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing bicycle or motocross clothing. The Colorado State Patrol has reported more than 31,000 road rage incidents last year, a record high.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Ramos set for arraignment in April
The man accused of fatally shooting his wife in their Broomfield apartment last year was set for arraignment during a hearing Wednesday morning. John Ramos is being charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found fatally shot in their Stonegate Apartment on Sept. 25. According to court notes from Wednesday’s hearing, the court found probable cause in the case.
Alleged drug dealer accused in overdose death of 14-year-old
An accused drug dealer is facing additional charges in the death of a teenager after a monthlong investigation, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.
Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect
A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking
A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
Officers kill man during Littleton traffic stop
One person was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Littleton early Thursday morning.
1310kfka.com
Evans man arrested after hours-long standoff
An Evans man wanted by police won’t face additional charges despite an hours-long standoff with police. Evans officers, who were there to arrest 32-year-old Louis Enriquez, spotted him outside his home on the 2800 block of Arbor Garden Drive, the Greeley Tribune reported. When he saw officers, Enriquez fled inside and refused commands to exit the home. Officers used a reverse 911 system to ask neighbors to shelter-in-place while the standoff ensued. Enriquez, eventually, peacefully surrendered. He was wanted for failing to comply with warrants for two October arrests on drug possession, prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief charges. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Greeley Police video shows use-of-force incident with suspect
GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police say there's a formal review in progress of an arrest that was captured in a widely-shared video. In the video, recorded by a citizen, a 50-year-old man is punched in the head and tased by officers. "I commend the citizen video," said Adam Turk,...
Boy arrested in Loveland carjacking homicide
Police said they arrested a boy in connection to a deadly carjacking in Loveland and have identified more people of interest in the case.
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Missing woman from Lakewood found dead
A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Littleton police.
Missing child: Help find Jason
Jason is a 14-year-old youth who was last seen on January 29 in the area of Horizon Parkway and Airport Road. He was last seen wearing clothes similar to the ones in the photo, according to the Longmont Police Department. Those include a brown jacket, brown shoes and dark blue jeans.
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
