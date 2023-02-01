ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps applications open

The Heart of Oregon Corps has opened applications for Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps. It’s an eight-week summer program for 16-to-18-year-olds in which they get paid to work with the U.S. Forest Service on conservation projects. Crews run out of a variety of towns including Bend, Redmond and La...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 509-J School District seeks funding to help with inflation impacts on bond

Voters approved a $24 million bond with projects committed to every 509J, Jefferson County school in the district. As the district pushes forward to fulfill the projects promised in the bond, it is carefully preparing for unexpected financial hurdles due to inflation. “It puts us in a challenging spot, where...
centraloregondaily.com

Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Sleep in Heavenly Peace building 50 new beds for kids in need Friday

The local arm of the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for kids who don’t have a bed of their own, is celebrating a new location on Friday. And they’re doing it by building 50 new beds. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) collects the materials...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Park and Rec seeks public feedback on river access point designs

The Bend Park and Recreation District is requesting public feedback on design options for four new Deschutes River access points. “We’ve seen over 250,000 people just go through the river float channel alone. With that increased use comes a whole bunch of wear and tear and so this is the best attempt to get a hold and make sure that people are going to be able to access the river,” said Ian Isaacson, a landscape architect with BPRD.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business

A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Country superstar Chris Stapleton plans Bend concert this summer

The parade of Bend concert announcements continued Thursday, as country music superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his All American Road Show to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 16, his only Oregon stop. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and an online presale the previous day.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Thornburgh resort appeals heard by Deschutes County commisioners

Resort developers and opponents were back in front of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday over the proposed Thornburgh Resort. The board heard appeals from both sides about the property outside of Redmond. That’s where a golf course and some housing and lodging units are already approved. Developers...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Three Sites To Be Dropped From Landfill Proposal

BEND, OR -- The list of potential sites for Deschutes County’s new landfill is getting smaller. County Commissioners have asked the Solid Waste Advisory Committee to review an FAA recommendation that new landfills not be sited within five miles of a public airport. "It’s actually been in place for a while, but when we spoke to the Redmond Airport, they were pretty adamant with us that we should use that five-mile radius as part of our siting criteria," Solid Waste Director Chad Centola says in a recent county video.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Sunriver Resort kicks off 1st Food and Wine Festival

Fancy bites with a glass of wine perfectly paired on the side. Sunriver Resort kicked off its inaugural, monthlong food and wine festival Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public. The festival helps showcase Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest through tasting events, cooking classes, live music...
SUNRIVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This! Citrus in Season at Newport Avenue Market

In the thick of winter it’s often dark and cold, so why not brighten things up with a bit of citrus to beat the winter blues?. Emily Kirk visited with the fine folks at Newport Avenue Market to talk about all the different wants you can mix the uplifting fruit into your diet.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire

It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Slick C.O. roads eat into city sanding supply, send cars sliding into busy repair shops

With High Desert road conditions on the slick side for much of this winter so far -- something many long-timers would say is just more typical -- sanding and plowing crews are working to keep up -- and so are body shops, busy fixing vehicles that ran into various issues. The post Slick C.O. roads eat into city sanding supply, send cars sliding into busy repair shops appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

