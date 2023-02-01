Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps applications open
The Heart of Oregon Corps has opened applications for Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps. It’s an eight-week summer program for 16-to-18-year-olds in which they get paid to work with the U.S. Forest Service on conservation projects. Crews run out of a variety of towns including Bend, Redmond and La...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 509-J School District seeks funding to help with inflation impacts on bond
Voters approved a $24 million bond with projects committed to every 509J, Jefferson County school in the district. As the district pushes forward to fulfill the projects promised in the bond, it is carefully preparing for unexpected financial hurdles due to inflation. “It puts us in a challenging spot, where...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ West Bend affordable employee housing being offered through Kor partnership
Bend businesses can now apply for their employees to get a better shot at affordable housing. If a business partners with Kor Community Land Trust, their employees will have preference in a public lottery for the Poplar Community in West Bend. Employers must have an office in Bend, achieve certain...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ National survey reveals drop in underage drinking; What about local youth?
A survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse indicates a downward trend of underage drinking nationwide. “Just those declines alone I think are a win for public health because we know that’s going to help protect these young brains,” said Dr. Aaron White with the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
centraloregondaily.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace building 50 new beds for kids in need Friday
The local arm of the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for kids who don’t have a bed of their own, is celebrating a new location on Friday. And they’re doing it by building 50 new beds. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) collects the materials...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Park and Rec seeks public feedback on river access point designs
The Bend Park and Recreation District is requesting public feedback on design options for four new Deschutes River access points. “We’ve seen over 250,000 people just go through the river float channel alone. With that increased use comes a whole bunch of wear and tear and so this is the best attempt to get a hold and make sure that people are going to be able to access the river,” said Ian Isaacson, a landscape architect with BPRD.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
KTVZ
Country superstar Chris Stapleton plans Bend concert this summer
The parade of Bend concert announcements continued Thursday, as country music superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his All American Road Show to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 16, his only Oregon stop. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and an online presale the previous day.
centraloregondaily.com
Thornburgh resort appeals heard by Deschutes County commisioners
Resort developers and opponents were back in front of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday over the proposed Thornburgh Resort. The board heard appeals from both sides about the property outside of Redmond. That’s where a golf course and some housing and lodging units are already approved. Developers...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘How dare you!’ SE Bend neighbors let city council hear it over gas station
The Bend City Council on Wednesday kicked an appeal for an approved development at Brosterhous and Murphy Roads to a state appeals board, but not before hearing some heated words from neighbors who are vocally and passionately against the project. The development includes a brew pub, food truck court and...
kbnd.com
Three Sites To Be Dropped From Landfill Proposal
BEND, OR -- The list of potential sites for Deschutes County’s new landfill is getting smaller. County Commissioners have asked the Solid Waste Advisory Committee to review an FAA recommendation that new landfills not be sited within five miles of a public airport. "It’s actually been in place for a while, but when we spoke to the Redmond Airport, they were pretty adamant with us that we should use that five-mile radius as part of our siting criteria," Solid Waste Director Chad Centola says in a recent county video.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sunriver Resort kicks off 1st Food and Wine Festival
Fancy bites with a glass of wine perfectly paired on the side. Sunriver Resort kicked off its inaugural, monthlong food and wine festival Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public. The festival helps showcase Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest through tasting events, cooking classes, live music...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Neighbors appealing Bend gas station can’t give input at city council meeting
Neighbors who have filed an appeal to the development of a new gas station in Bend are being told they are not allowed to give input on the appeal process during Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting. The dispute is over a planned project that would place a gas station,...
KTVZ
New Bend doggy day care picks up your furry friend on school bus for off-leash hikes, overnight boarding
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new dog day care service will pick your pooch up and take them to a 20-acre ranch for off-leash hikes, using a bright yellow school bus as their mode of travel. Lucky Dog Adventures is located in Tumalo, serving primarily the Bend area. The business...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! Citrus in Season at Newport Avenue Market
In the thick of winter it’s often dark and cold, so why not brighten things up with a bit of citrus to beat the winter blues?. Emily Kirk visited with the fine folks at Newport Avenue Market to talk about all the different wants you can mix the uplifting fruit into your diet.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire
It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
Slick C.O. roads eat into city sanding supply, send cars sliding into busy repair shops
With High Desert road conditions on the slick side for much of this winter so far -- something many long-timers would say is just more typical -- sanding and plowing crews are working to keep up -- and so are body shops, busy fixing vehicles that ran into various issues. The post Slick C.O. roads eat into city sanding supply, send cars sliding into busy repair shops appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend teen and her high-flying guinea pig, Abby, leap into Guinness Book of World Records
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The bond between a pet and its owner led to a Guinness World Record for a Bend teen and her pet guinea pig. Grace Hoiness and her little star, Abby, flew right into the Guinness Book of World Records for highest bar jump by a guinea pig. Abby set the new world record with a jump of 22 centimeters, which is 8.6 inches.
Comments / 0