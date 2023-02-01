Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
KEYC
No. 7 Mankato East suffers tough one-point loss to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7th-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball program fell to Northfield 85-84 at Mankato East High School on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 13-4 overall.
KEYC
JWP wins nail-biter over Triton
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team played host to Triton Thursday.
KEYC
West’s Neils signs NLI to Minnesota-Duluth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West Scarlets linebacker Ty Neils signed his national letter of intent to play for Minnesota Duluth next season. He was joined by teammates, family and friends in his signing. While he is ready to suit up for the Bulldogs, he is thankful for his family.
KEYC
East/Loyola sweeps series over West
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys’ hockey program (7-11) defeated its cross-town rival Mankato West (6-10-2) on Tuesday 5-1 inside All Seasons Arena. Earlier this season at the Bloomington Ice Garden, the Cougars took down the Scarlets 5-2.
KEYC
Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you watch the Mankato West girls basketball team play, guard Teresa Kiewiet is the player that stands out. The senior is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Julia Battern does not take having a player like her for granted.
KEYC
No. 10 LCWM wins over Mankato Loyola
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls’ basketball team improves to 19-1 on the season with an 83-26 win over Mankato Loyola on Tuesday. The Knights host Cleveland Thursday.
KEYC
The Man Cave: Gardner style!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
KEYC
A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
KEYC
Mankato Riverblenders live
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee. Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of...
KEYC
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln. The Historical Society and MAPS will be offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center. The free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month,...
The Complete List of Egg Prices in Southern Minnesota
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-2-2023 - clipped version
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming expansion project. More bitter cold is on the way, but we will warm quickly with highs back in the 30s by the weekend.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
KEYC
Another successful year for Kiwanis Holiday Lights
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 175,000 people made their way through Sibley Park for the 10th year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. $77,000 will be donated back to the non-profit groups that assisted with set-up, tear-down and served as evening volunteers during the event. Those 67 groups provided more than...
KEYC
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to raise funds for MY Place expansion project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout the month of February, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be helping My Place to raise money for its expansion project. Proceeds from the Museum’s DipJar ($10 per dip) will go to My Place. Visitors to the CMSM can make their donation via the DipJar at the welcome desk.
KEYC
Teens sickened by fentanyl
Water main break closes portion of Riverfront Dr. The City of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-31-2023 - clipped version. Updated: 14 hours ago. Bitter temperatures will stick around for a...
KEYC
A portion of Riverfront Drive will remain closed until Thursday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A stretch of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is closed until Thursday morning due to a water main break this morning. Crews brought in excavators, skid loaders and water pumps to clear the flooded scene around 9:30 Tuesday morning. The city of Mankato had said the road...
KEYC
St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Smith has two goals. Saving dolphins, and helping the homeless. “I make mats for homeless people to give to,” explained Smith, “I take bags out of the ocean and landfill because I don’t want the dolphins to get killed.”. Travis has a...
Comments / 0