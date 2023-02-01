ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Woman to pay restitution for stealing from Longmont employer

A Longmont woman must pay over half a million dollars in restitution and serve six years probation after pleading guilty to stealing from her employer. Briana Sikerica Czarnecki, 45, was arrested in March 2022 in connection with an investigation conducted by the Longmont Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Department of Revenue. She was accused of stealing approximately $578,000 from her employer, a health and well-being company in Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

A Highlands Ranch landscaping firm denied more than $200,000 in overtime wages to temporary workers

A Denver-area landscaping company underpaid and intimidated more than a dozen employees, many of whom were temporary foreign workers, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The labor department said in a statement sent out this week that it has recovered $203,000 in back wages from Grandview Landscaping Inc. It also imposed just under $112,000 in civil penalties on the company.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police

Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, …. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains. Large emergency response...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

DU basketball player formally charged in death of Denver mom

Coban Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, was formally charged with four felonies in last month's alleged drunk-driving death of a Denver mother who was driving an Uber that night, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday. Porter's charges in the death of Katharina Rothman including vehicular...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bustang riders asked for feedback on proposed service expansion

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants feedback from Bustang riders on a proposal to expand the service to more customers. The proposed expansion will include more passenger service along I-25 between Fort Collins and Denver, between Colorado Springs and Denver and I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver. "Since launching in 2015, CDOT's Bustang Interregional Express bus service has been extremely successful and an asset to travelers and commuters alike," said CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger in a statement. "Demand for additional trips has spiked and we are conducting an on-board questionnaire to determine the best expansion options to facilitate the needs of Bustang riders. Feedback is incredibly valuable for this study." Passengers are being surveyed to see if increasing the number of trips would meet the anticipated demand of expansion. The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish and is activated when the Bustang rider logs onto the service's wifi. 
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy