Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver's HOST: No concerns about Urban Peak contractsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
YAHOO!
Police: Suspect in 2016 killing of Larimer County man disposed of body, stole property
Update, Feb. 1, 2023: Cynthia Wilkinson was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony. Coloradoan subscribers can read more from the sentencing hearing here. Original: The investigation into the woman now accused of killing a Red Feather Lakes man in 2016...
Denver teenage arsonist gets seven-year prison sentence in deaths of Green Valley Ranch family
A Denver District judge Wednesday sentenced the youngest teenager charged for the 2020 arson in Green Valley Ranch that killed five members of a family to seven years in Colorado’s Youthful Offender System, part of the Department of Corrections. Dillon Siebert, now 17, pleaded guilty to a count of...
Woman to pay restitution for stealing from Longmont employer
A Longmont woman must pay over half a million dollars in restitution and serve six years probation after pleading guilty to stealing from her employer. Briana Sikerica Czarnecki, 45, was arrested in March 2022 in connection with an investigation conducted by the Longmont Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Department of Revenue. She was accused of stealing approximately $578,000 from her employer, a health and well-being company in Longmont.
Missing woman from Lakewood found dead
A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Littleton police.
Boy arrested in Loveland carjacking homicide
Police said they arrested a boy in connection to a deadly carjacking in Loveland and have identified more people of interest in the case.
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch. According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
Colorado auto theft clearance is at a record low
Beginning in 2020, the clearance rate fell one or two points a year. In 2022, preliminary data says the clearance rate was just under 8%, or roughly one in 12 auto thefts.
Lakewood woman missing since early January found deceased
A missing Lakewood woman who was last seen in early January was found deceased on Wednesday evening.
Owner, dog prompt emergency response after entering frigid Colorado lake
Arvada fire and police crews recently responded to an emergency call regarding a person that was trapped in a frigid lake. According to their report, the person's dog jumped into Garrison Lake off of West 51st Avenue, which led to the person entering the water after their pet. Ice can be seen on the surface of the lake in images from the scene.
FBI Denver warns of ‘pig butchering’ crypto scam
FBI Denver is warning of cryptocurrency scams impacting Coloradans, specifically a variant of the "pig butchering" scam.
KDVR.com
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
denverite.com
A Highlands Ranch landscaping firm denied more than $200,000 in overtime wages to temporary workers
A Denver-area landscaping company underpaid and intimidated more than a dozen employees, many of whom were temporary foreign workers, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The labor department said in a statement sent out this week that it has recovered $203,000 in back wages from Grandview Landscaping Inc. It also imposed just under $112,000 in civil penalties on the company.
KDVR.com
Charges dropped against veteran beaten by police
Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. Dalvin Gadson was beaten by officers during a traffic stop. Vicente Arenas reports. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, …. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains. Large emergency response...
lnnnews.com
Lakewood Woman Seriously Injured After Being Struck on Turnpike by Flying Metal Object
A frum Lakewood woman broke her spine r”l when a metal object slammed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway. The family believes the item came loose off a passing truck and is requesting for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to notify authorities. The woman has since been released from the hospital.
cpr.org
Colorado shuts down oil company K.P. Kauffman’s wells after it falls short on cleanup plan
A company that operates over 1,200 oil wells northeast of Denver has lost its license to pump and sell oil and gas after it failed to follow a state-ordered cleanup plan for dozens of its hazardous spills. K.P. Kauffman now has six months to come back into compliance with the...
DU basketball player formally charged in death of Denver mom
Coban Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, was formally charged with four felonies in last month's alleged drunk-driving death of a Denver mother who was driving an Uber that night, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday. Porter's charges in the death of Katharina Rothman including vehicular...
Bustang riders asked for feedback on proposed service expansion
The Colorado Department of Transportation wants feedback from Bustang riders on a proposal to expand the service to more customers. The proposed expansion will include more passenger service along I-25 between Fort Collins and Denver, between Colorado Springs and Denver and I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver. "Since launching in 2015, CDOT's Bustang Interregional Express bus service has been extremely successful and an asset to travelers and commuters alike," said CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger in a statement. "Demand for additional trips has spiked and we are conducting an on-board questionnaire to determine the best expansion options to facilitate the needs of Bustang riders. Feedback is incredibly valuable for this study." Passengers are being surveyed to see if increasing the number of trips would meet the anticipated demand of expansion. The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish and is activated when the Bustang rider logs onto the service's wifi.
Comments / 0