KAKE TV

McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Black Enterprise

With $1500 in Cash Janice Bryant Howroyd Became First Black Woman to Own a Billion-Dollar Company

Janice Bryant Howroyd is an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and author. She is founder and chief executive officer of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the U.S. Howroyd is the first African-American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. Howroyd became the first black woman...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nexttv.com

DirecTV Names Drew Groner Senior VP, Head of Agency and Client Partnerships

DirecTV said it named Drew Groner as senior VP, head of agency and client partnerships. Groner, who had been group VP, head of client partnerships and national offices, will be responsible for addressable, digital and data-enabled ad sales. He reports to Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV. “Drew...
CBS News

Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders

The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...

