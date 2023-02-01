Read full article on original website
Tech company CEO apologizes for ‘insensitive’ use of MLK Jr. quote in layoffs email
Toward the end of the 1,700-word email to employees, the California CEO quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “The Measure of a Man” while announcing company promotions.
Tech layoffs continue as IBM, SAP announce massive cuts
Tech sector layoffs continue, as SAP announced they plan to cut about 3,000 employees on Thursday, a day after IBM announced they will lay off nearly 3,900 workers.
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
The latest missives from high-profile CEOs could point to a major new development in the return-to-office wars.
With $1500 in Cash Janice Bryant Howroyd Became First Black Woman to Own a Billion-Dollar Company
Janice Bryant Howroyd is an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and author. She is founder and chief executive officer of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the U.S. Howroyd is the first African-American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. Howroyd became the first black woman...
Jeff Bezos’s advice for bosses who are leading meetings: Talk last
In an interview, Lauren Sánchez, Bezos's partner, revealed he advises bosses to talk last in meetings so no one is influenced by their opinion.
Home Depot co-founder warns the ‘woke generation’ is ignoring the economy’s ‘bottom line’
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus calls out the "woke" generation fueling a "socialistic society" instead of focusing on improving the economy's "bottom line."
Subway’s late co-founder left half the company to a charity—and it could be a $5 billion donation
Dr. Peter Buck started Subway in the 1960s with a $1,000 investment.
DirecTV Names Drew Groner Senior VP, Head of Agency and Client Partnerships
DirecTV said it named Drew Groner as senior VP, head of agency and client partnerships. Groner, who had been group VP, head of client partnerships and national offices, will be responsible for addressable, digital and data-enabled ad sales. He reports to Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV. “Drew...
How to Be An Accountable Leader During an Age of Layoffs
If you are a leader, you eat last. Here's how to lead by example during economic uncertainty.
'Inappropriate and Insensitive': Tech CEO Apologizes After Being Slammed For 'Tone Deaf' Layoff Email Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada is apologizing after sending an email to employees announcing that the company would be slashing 7% of its total workforce.
Disney Strikes Back, Says Election of Nelson Peltz to Board Would ‘Threaten the Strategic Management’ of Company
The Walt Disney Company responded to Nelson Peltz’s latest demands Thursday with a resounding “No.” The company released a letter in response to materials released by the Trian Group. Peltz is now requesting that he, or his son if need be, serve on the Walt Disney board...
Here are the latest tech layoffs as the industry shudders
The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending.In the past month alone, tech companies have cut nearly 60,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. IBM was one of the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 3,900 layoffs in January, or less than 2% of its global workforce. Even with the surge in layoffs, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. But industry analysts expect further industry cuts in 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues...
