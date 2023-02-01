ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
West’s Neils signs NLI to Minnesota-Duluth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West Scarlets linebacker Ty Neils signed his national letter of intent to play for Minnesota Duluth next season. He was joined by teammates, family and friends in his signing. While he is ready to suit up for the Bulldogs, he is thankful for his family.
Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you watch the Mankato West girls basketball team play, guard Teresa Kiewiet is the player that stands out. The senior is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Julia Battern does not take having a player like her for granted.
East/Loyola sweeps series over West

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East/Loyola boys’ hockey program (7-11) defeated its cross-town rival Mankato West (6-10-2) on Tuesday 5-1 inside All Seasons Arena. Earlier this season at the Bloomington Ice Garden, the Cougars took down the Scarlets 5-2.
Scarlets top Cougars in dual meet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West gymnastics team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 136.950-128.775 inside K & G Gymnastics on Tuesday. The Scarlets were boosted by Zoey Hermel’s performance. Hermel earned a 35.425 to win the all-around title.
The Man Cave: Gardner style!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - So what do American men actually want for their private space, their modern sanctuary in the home? Kelsey and Lisa visited KEYC News Now’s own Bill Gardner, to explore what may be the coolest mancave ever!
A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
Mankato Riverblenders live

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee. Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of...
Another successful year for Kiwanis Holiday Lights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 175,000 people made their way through Sibley Park for the 10th year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. $77,000 will be donated back to the non-profit groups that assisted with set-up, tear-down and served as evening volunteers during the event. Those 67 groups provided more than...
