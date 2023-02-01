ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Government Technology

Emergency Plan Leaves Those With Disabilities in the Cold

(TNS) - Nearly two years after Winter Storm Uri, San Antonio is facing a federal lawsuit alleging its emergency preparedness plan is discriminatory and leaves "residents with disabilities out in the cold." Filed Jan. 27 in San Antonio federal court, the civil lawsuit is the first of its kind against...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Update

The City of San Antonio released the following information today at 12:24 p.m.:. City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates   The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

No Warming Centers In San Antonio Or Bexar County This Week: Here’s Why

San Antonio and Bexar County officials say they didn’t open warming centers this week because weather conditions didn’t meet the threshold. A San Antonio spokeswoman points out that the city opened warming centers in December’s cold snap, but only 14 people showed up over two-days, most of them homeless. The city is instead working with shelters that provide overnight stays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap

SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City of SA, Bexar County offer winter weather tips

SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Antonio area. The city, county, and partners strongly urge all residents to remember the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes. Temperatures will be right above or at freezing. Ice on ramps, overpasses, and elevated bridges...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy