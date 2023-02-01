Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Despite flood of applications, San Antonio leaves 15% of ARPA money for mental health on the table
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council awarded $36.4 million in federal pandemic relief money Thursday for mental health, youth, seniors and assisting nonprofits. But despite another $109 million worth of unfunded requests, the city left another $3.7 million on the table, planning to divvy it up at a later date instead.
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
Government Technology
Emergency Plan Leaves Those With Disabilities in the Cold
(TNS) - Nearly two years after Winter Storm Uri, San Antonio is facing a federal lawsuit alleging its emergency preparedness plan is discriminatory and leaves "residents with disabilities out in the cold." Filed Jan. 27 in San Antonio federal court, the civil lawsuit is the first of its kind against...
KSAT 12
Why warming shelters were not opened in San Antonio during this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – Despite cold weather, rain and closures, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County did not open warming centers this week because officials said that conditions did not meet the threshold. “The policy is that we’re looking at 32 degrees or lower for a sustained period...
KSAT 12
Woman living in condemned home for two weeks relocated with community’s help
SAN ANTONIO – A woman whose home was deemed unlivable is staying in a warm place with electricity for the first time in two weeks. On Jan. 17, Mary Lou Sandoval’s home, a four-plex just north of downtown, was damaged by a fire. Sandoval has toughed it out...
City explains why it didn't open warming centers
SAN ANTONIO — The city says it’s trying to connect homeless people to services for the cold and beyond. Tonight, San Antonio is extending the hours of its homeless connections hotline. The city says their human services department spent the last three days in the community offering resources...
saobserver.com
City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Update
The City of San Antonio released the following information today at 12:24 p.m.:. City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
kurv.com
No Warming Centers In San Antonio Or Bexar County This Week: Here’s Why
San Antonio and Bexar County officials say they didn’t open warming centers this week because weather conditions didn’t meet the threshold. A San Antonio spokeswoman points out that the city opened warming centers in December’s cold snap, but only 14 people showed up over two-days, most of them homeless. The city is instead working with shelters that provide overnight stays.
Most common languages in San Antonio, TX
From French to Arabic, here's a breakdown of some of the languages you may hear in the Alamo City.
KTSA
Animal Care Services seizes several dogs from home on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — About a dozen dogs are warm today, thanks to some concerned citizens. Animal Care Services were called to a Northwest side home Tuesday to rescue the dogs who had been left out in the cold. ACS says they were contacted by area residents several...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, Bexar County don’t plan to open warming centers Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and Bexar county will not be opening warming centers Wednesday. “Centers are opened when temperatures are below 32 degrees for a sustained period, or a combination of temperatures and precipitation become dangerously inclement,” city spokesperson Laura Mayes told KSAT via email Wednesday morning.
foxsanantonio.com
Why San Antonio didn't open warming centers this cold snap
SAN ANTONIO – The Trouble Shooters are finding out why the City of San Antonio did not open warming centers for this week’s cold snap. Warming centers were a big discussion after the deadly winter storm two years ago and having a warm place to go is critical for the chronic homeless. But new numbers the Trouble Shooters uncovered show warming centers have not been widely used by the public at large.
KSAT 12
Ice damage follow-up: Tree branch breakage, insurance claims, and ways to help prevent it in the future
SAN ANTONIO – When the sun came up Wednesday morning, a light was shed on ice damage found in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country. Pictures sent in via KSAT Connect show broken tree limbs, downed power lines and even uprooted trees. Here’s a break down of what...
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
KSAT 12
Firefighters have trouble navigating apartment north of downtown with ‘too much stuff’ in it
SAN ANTONIO – Three adults and an infant all are looking for a place to stay temporarily after a fire broke out in their apartment building just north of downtown on Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire trucks raced to the 400 block of W. Magnolia just before...
KSAT 12
City of SA, Bexar County offer winter weather tips
SAN ANTONIO – A winter storm warning has been issued for the San Antonio area. The city, county, and partners strongly urge all residents to remember the Four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes. Temperatures will be right above or at freezing. Ice on ramps, overpasses, and elevated bridges...
visitsanantonio.com
I’m a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
I traveled from Boston to San Antonio, and it was my first time visiting the Southern city. Ask a New Englander what comes to mind when they think about Texas, and they’ll probably mention cowboy hats, tacos, and beer. Truth be told, I’m no exception. However, during a...
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in US
It is no secret that people across the country are moving to Texas. So it comes as no surprise that several of the most desirable zip codes in the United States are in Texas- and one of these is in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
San Antonio's coffee scene falls flat, according to new nationwide study
San Antonio was in the bottom half of the rankings, and adding to the sting, Austin landed just ahead of us.
