KSAT 12
Winter weather leaves thousands of local homes, businesses in the dark
SAN ANTONIO – Widespread power outages, reportedly brought on by icy conditions, caused thousands of people across the region to start their day in the dark Wednesday. At one point in the early morning hours, a CPS Energy power outage map was showing about 40,000 power outages across the area.
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
KSAT 12
Rollover crash on I-35 near downtown caused by slick roads, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say slick roads may have contributed to a rollover crash near downtown overnight. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound on the lower level near South Alamo. According to police, the driver lost control due the slick roads and rolled...
KSAT 12
Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
'Over insulated' | Boerne family taking extra precaution covering pipes during winter weather after 2021 burst
BOERNE, Texas — Fear of pipes bursting is common during a winter blast. For one Boerne family, they know all too well the damage a broken water line can create. On Wednesday, Jaime Luna didn't take any chances. He covered and wrapped up his home's pipes. "They are absolutely,...
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
Winter Storm Warning continues in the Hill Country including Bexar County until 6am Thursday. Warnings is mainly for northern Bexar County where ice impacts linger and temperature could hover near freezing overnight in spots. SAN ANTONIO - The worst has pushed through the area, although, one last kick of patchy...
KSAT 12
Firefighters have trouble navigating apartment north of downtown with ‘too much stuff’ in it
SAN ANTONIO – Three adults and an infant all are looking for a place to stay temporarily after a fire broke out in their apartment building just north of downtown on Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire trucks raced to the 400 block of W. Magnolia just before...
KSAT 12
Loop 1604 exit ramp near Lookout Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Loop 1604 westbound exit ramp at Lookout Road has reopened following a multi-vehicle pileup early Tuesday morning. SAPD did not say how many vehicles were involved or exactly why the crash occurred. It is unclear if there are any injuries. --- (Original Story) A...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
Beets will help keep Bexar County roads from freezing this week
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County public works crews are treating roads and bridges with a new spray meant to keep precipitation from freezing on the ground. The anti-icing fluid is made with a beet juice derivative. The mix is more cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly than traditional road salt or brine.
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
KSAT 12
Ice damage follow-up: Tree branch breakage, insurance claims, and ways to help prevent it in the future
SAN ANTONIO – When the sun came up Wednesday morning, a light was shed on ice damage found in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country. Pictures sent in via KSAT Connect show broken tree limbs, downed power lines and even uprooted trees. Here’s a break down of what...
KSAT 12
Hill Country power slowly returns as crews working overtime to repair damage
FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – The lights are slowly starting to come back on across the Hill Country, but some communities weren’t so fortunate on Thursday. Some residents living in the Hill Country were without power overnight Wednesday and throughout the following day. Fair Oaks Ranch resident Charles...
KSAT 12
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 33,000 CPS Energy customers still without power after freezing rain drenches area
SAN ANTONIO - As the freezing rain moves through San Antonio, it is wreaking havoc on the power lines. This has caused some early morning power outages. As of 7:57 a.m. on Wednesday, over 33,000 CPS Energy customers are still without power. CPS Energy crews are working to restore power...
KSAT 12
Converse armored truck heist was inside job by soon-to-be fired driver, warrant states
CONVERSE, Texas – The driver of an armored truck helped orchestrate the theft of more than $1.1 million on his second to last day on the job, an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates shows. Brian Martinez Rodriguez, 23, was charged last month with first-degree theft over $300,000...
KSAT 12
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Light freezing rain continues to fall in the Hill Country and into North San Antonio and metal surfaces, trees and streets have begun to collect ice. Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, have become slick. More freezing rain is expected, mainly along and north of Highway 1604,...
KSAT 12
Boil water notice issued for New Braunfels Utilities customers within Riverchase Pressure Zone
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels Utilities issued a boil water notice on Thursday morning to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone. The water pressure in the area has fallen below 20 psi due to an electrical outage. NBU officials said they are working to restore the water...
Winter Storm Warning affects New Braunfels facilities and services
The New Braunfels Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact Staff) The National Weather Service has extended its winter storm warning for Comal and Guadalupe counties, including New Braunfels, until Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 a.m. According to...
