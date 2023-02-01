ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

Indiana Senate backs constitutional change on bail rights

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal that would amend Indiana's constitution to expand the reasons why a person could be jailed without bond has cleared its first hurdle. The state Senate voted 34-15 mostly on party lines Thursday to endorse the Republican-backed proposal. The state constitution currently only allows judges to order someone jailed without bond when facing murder or treason allegations.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear input on bill allowing partisan school board races

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot. Under Senate Bill 188, all candidates would have a political party affiliation next to their name on the ballot or would run as independent candidates. The idea, which is backed […]
INDIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
KANSAS STATE
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order

If you’re a working-class Montanan, you might not be able to clear out your schedule in just an afternoon to testify on a bill. That’s what Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, said about a hearing on a controversial bill that was scheduled with little notice. “We really need to think about who we’re here to serve […] The post House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

