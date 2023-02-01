Read full article on original website
Related
My classrooms are cold and our teachers keep leaving – as a pupil, I’m supporting the teachers’ strike
I think a lot of people think my generation don’t care about politics or aren’t interested. They underestimate how perceptive we are. We’re part of the world too. We sit in classrooms. We know that schools don’t have proper funding and that our teachers aren’t properly paid for the hard work they do.
Worse at math, better at tech: How COVID-19 impacted learning
The COVID-19 pandemic cost students months of learning and many fell behind in math and reading, a new study has found.
Pupils who regard teachers as discriminatory ‘likely to be behind peers’ – study
School pupils who regard their teachers as discriminatory are likely to be behind in reading and maths, research has found.The conclusion comes after a study led by Dr Gulseli Baysu of Queen’s University Belfast which has been described as the first large-scale, multi-country research of its kind.It focused on 2018 PISA data – a set of internationally accepted tests, considering the scores of 445,534 pupils in 16,002 schools across 60 countries.Among the conclusions drawn are that when 15-year-old pupils think there is discrimination in their school, their scores are lower on the standardised tests for both maths and reading.Researchers found that...
WISH-TV
IPS offers top university courses at Crispus Attucks High School
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An education justice group is bringing attention to one school in Indianapolis that’s paving the way for students by providing dual-enrollment college courses. It’s the first of its kind in Indiana. Destiney Wilson, a student at Crispus Attucks High School, said, “This program is...
ChatGPT and AI may spell the end of school homework
OpenAI's ChatGPT generated an essay that earned a high grade at a school in London. Now, teachers at the school are looking for new ways to assess students.
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Nonbinary doll shown to 4-year-olds in instructional video for teachers
In a video that emerged on social media Tuesday, a caretaker is seen introducing children identified as ages 4-5 to a "nonbinary" doll named Nash. The children are told that Nash is "just a kid" and not a boy or a girl. However, one child tells the teacher, identified as...
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
L.A. Weekly
10 Easiest College Classes You Can Take
The thought of college can be daunting for many young adults. But fear not! There are plenty of courses out there that are a breeze to complete. Here are some of the ten easiest college classes that won’t stress you out too much. 1. Public Speaking – Public speaking...
Generative AI is coming for the classroom, whether teachers like it or not. Here's why many in education think it should be embraced rather than shunned.
Education experts say that bans on generative AI in the classroom are misguided and that the technology should be used as an extra learning tool.
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
thekindergartenconnection.com
How to Change a Classroom Routine in Pre-K & Kindergarten
This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. View our full disclosure policy here. At the beginning of the school year, almost immediately, we start teaching the routines and procedures that we want to establish in our classrooms. We go over and over these routines to make sure that our year goes smoothly. Our students need the structure and reliability that routines and procedures give them. But… sometimes things change and if you’ve been wondering how to change a classroom routine in Pre-K and Kindergarten, then this tip is for you!
suttonhighnews.net
Dear America: Schools Aren’t Preventing Bullying
Schools are always trying to find new ways to deal with bullying and eliminate it as much as they can. Meanwhile, students sit through endless anti-bullying assemblies and heartfelt books or movies trying to convince them not to bully their fellow peers. The question is–are all these attempts helping anything?...
gohsonline.com
What homeschooling is really like
Sitting in the cafeteria eating a lunchable or playing the parachute game during gym are key memories in many people’s childhoods. At least the childhoods of those that went to public school. I never got to participate in these fun memories everyone else seems to share; instead I grew...
Comments / 0