The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
United boss Erik ten Hag has outlined the necessity to sign a new midfielder following the loss of his Danish playmaker through injury
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
All you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second legs involving Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest on TV.
At the end of a record-breaking winter transfer window, some Premier League clubs are ecstatic while others may be rueing a missed opportunity. We asked our fan community for an assessment of their side's January business - and a rating out of 10... Arsenal. Charlene Smith, AFTV. Rating: 9.
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
The January transfer window was surprisingly busy as Chelsea and Arsenal made some big moves. Here's who did well and who did not.
Five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand to boot, and a young, exciting squad headed by an increasingly impressive manager. All has to be rosy at Arsenal, right?. It's fair to say, however, that the January window hasn't quite gone as ideally...
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
Enzo Fernandez will sign an 8 and a half year deal with Chelsea from Benfica.
The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...
THERE are plenty of free transfer still available for YOUR club to snap up. And these guys could definitely do a good job. The transfer window slammed shut yesterday as the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United wrapped up big deals. However, free agents are still able to sign...
Chelsea host Fulham tonight in the Premier League as Graham Potter’s side return to action following a two-week break.Chelsea’s early exit from the FA Cup meant they have not played since the goalless draw at Liverpool, but the Blues remained busy in the transfer window.The deadline day signing of Enzo Fernandez on a British transfer record deal took Chelsea’s January spending to over £300m, and the club will now look to improve upon their position of 10th in the table.Fulham beat Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage earlier this month and come into tonight’s West London derby two points above...
Sean Dyche says Everton did try to recruit players in January, but the quality of the signings "had to be better" than those players already at the club. The Toffees sold forward Anthony Gordon to Newcastle in a £45m deal but did not sign any new players before the transfer window shut, much to the frustration of the club's supporters.
LISBON (AP) — Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in British soccer history after joining Chelsea from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million), the Portuguese club announced Wednesday. The fee surpassed the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for...
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
