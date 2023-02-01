ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
SB Nation

Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report

According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
msn.com

FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed

The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
FOX Sports

Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences

The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Fulham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Fulham tonight in the Premier League as Graham Potter’s side return to action following a two-week break.Chelsea’s early exit from the FA Cup meant they have not played since the goalless draw at Liverpool, but the Blues remained busy in the transfer window.The deadline day signing of Enzo Fernandez on a British transfer record deal took Chelsea’s January spending to over £300m, and the club will now look to improve upon their position of 10th in the table.Fulham beat Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage earlier this month and come into tonight’s West London derby two points above...
BBC

Sean Dyche: Everton manager says club did try to sign new players in January

Sean Dyche says Everton did try to recruit players in January, but the quality of the signings "had to be better" than those players already at the club. The Toffees sold forward Anthony Gordon to Newcastle in a £45m deal but did not sign any new players before the transfer window shut, much to the frustration of the club's supporters.
FOX Sports

Enzo Fernandez joins Chelsea for British-record transfer fee

LISBON (AP) — Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive player in British soccer history after joining Chelsea from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million), the Portuguese club announced Wednesday. The fee surpassed the 100 million pounds (then $139 million) that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for...
BBC

Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football

The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...

