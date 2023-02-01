ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro area students check out job opportunities at Intern Omaha

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
Students from around the Omaha metro got to check out some job opportunities at local businesses on Tuesday.

Intern Omaha hosted its expo to help them connect.

More than 200 high school students from 11 schools got to check out 25 businesses participating.

The hope is that it'll expose students to potential career paths but it also helps businesses too.

“From an employer perspective, some of our benefits are that we are meeting young professionals where they are at. they are really well prepared. we're finding some great talent and also just getting to engage with our young professionals in the community,” Cathy Headley, director of organizational experience at Access Bank.

The program works to provide year-long paid internships in high-demand industries like IT, trades, auto-diesel technology and business.

