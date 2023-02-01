Read full article on original website
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Cast Your Fate to the Wind
No matter what the future may look like at times, fate can always be changed, even if it’s difficult. As Mary and John try to figure out the identity of the mysterious man in the photograph, John’s fate is at the hands of a vampire on The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9.
Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Two Bitten, Two Born
Whenever there's a full moon on any work of fiction about werewolves, we should expect fireworks. Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 2 was a marked improvement on Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 1. It's difficult when you're excited about a show, and it doesn't live up to expectations, but the...
Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 9
Did the gang manage to fight back against the vampires?. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 9, vampires arrived in town, sending everyone into uncharted territory. Latvika's weeks of sifting through the Men of Letters Clubhouse provided some vital information when John got a scary glimpse into the future. Meanwhile,...
La Brea Season 2 Midseason Premiere Review: Who Do You Trust?
La Brea quickly grabbed our attention by setting up emotional arcs, survival storylines, and murder mysteries in their two-hour midseason premiere. There were many lives at stake on La Brea Season 2 Episode 8 and La Brea Season 2 Episode 9. The series upped their storytelling and jumped in promptly.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Everyone Wanted to be on This Ship
The Ark opened with impressive effects but a tired story. The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 told a familiar story of a crew in stasis being woken early unintentionally. Sadly, the show didn't add anything new to this overused plot device. Going into the series, there was a sense of...
The Terminal List Renewed for Season 2; Prequel Series With Taylor Kitsch in the Works
Chris Pratt's The Terminal List is returning for a second season on Prime Video. A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also in the works, Deadline reports. The Terminal List was a huge success for the streaming service upon its launch in July. Reviews weren't great, but the deciding factor...
Fire Country Round Table: Was the Bodiella Kiss Surprising?
Sharon returned to work just as a new member joined the firehouse on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12. Bode and Gabriella also shared a passionate kiss that threatened to start another fire with how hot it was. Our Fire Country Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Dale McGarrigle, and Denis Kimathi got...
NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Christopher Gorham as Kilbride's Son
NCIS: Los Angeles may be ending in a few months, but we'll be taking a trip down memory lane before that happens. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 13, airing Sunday, February 26, will feature a blast from Kilbride's (Gerald McRaney) past. We already covered the fact that Marilu Henner...
Daughter of the Bride Exclusive Sneak Peek: A Dynamic Mother-Daughter Duo!
It doesn't get better than the acclaimed Marcia Gay Harden and Halston Sage. The Academy-Award-winning So Help Me Todd star is at the helm, along with Halston Sage of Prodigal Son fame, in an upcoming film, Daughter of the Bride, exploring a fun dynamic between a mother and daughter. And...
Fantasy Island Exclusive Sneak Peek: Roarke Welcomes Her Very First Guest!
The television landscape is always a bit bleaker when we can't look forward to FOX's Fantasy Island to escape our humdrum existence. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes are the hostesses with the most-esses. Fans look forward to that moment every week when they welcome guests to the magical holiday destination that will grant wishes and improve lives.
