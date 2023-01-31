ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans gave DeMeco Ryans 6-year contract

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans made another move that demonstrated they believe they have their man on the sidelines who will last more than one season.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to a six-year contract as part of his terms to accept the job on Jan. 31.

If Ryans finishes out the term of his contract, he will be the second-longest tenured coach in team history by games with 102 regular season contests. Bill O’Brien is currently No. 2 on the list with 100. Gary Kubiak tops the list in team history with 125.

