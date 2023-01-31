Read full article on original website
Related
ksub590.com
Where Did These Southern Utah Athletes Sign?
Bryson Bennett (Football | LB) - Southern Utah University. Bennett lead the Reds in tackles this year with 122 and 15 tackles for loss. Parker Kucifer (Football | ST) - Southern Utah University. Kucifer nailed a 45 yarder this year as the kicker for Cedar and had a 90% make...
New Brian Head development drawing Parkites’ interest
Over the next few decades, Brian Head — which is just east of Cedar City — will open up more than 850 acres of new skiing terrain and up to seven new high-speed lifts. When complete, it will be the seventh largest resort in Utah, putting it ahead of Big Cottonwood Canyon destinations Solitude and Brighton. Though hours south of the Wasatch Mountains, Brian Head has some serious elevation; at 9600’ its base is the highest of any resort in Utah.
ksub590.com
Ready to try Express Chicken St George?
I've been seeing this place come together for a while and as I drove by, two words caught my eye. CHICKEN and ROTISSERIE. In my mind, I wondered what Chicken Express was. 'Never heard of that. As I Googled it, I realized I had the words backward. I looked back at the sign and noticed it's not Chicken Express. It is Express Chicken. My search kept coming up with Chicken Express too but no Express Chicken.
890kdxu.com
Water is the Big Concern, But Some of the Other Ivins Concerns Are Unbelievable
Ivins recent did a huge public survey with nearly 4,500 homeowners receiving copies and nearly half of those returning the survey to city leaders. The purpose behind the survey is noble, as city leaders are putting together a master plan for the community and they are trying to make sure the thoughts and hopes of citizens are reflected in the plan.
ksub590.com
Woman Recovering Following Officer Involved Shooting Near Cedar City
A woman who was shot by police near Cedar City is recovering in St. George Regional Hospital. The Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task said in a statement that Iron County Sheriff's deputies and Enoch Police officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm" near the Three Peaks Recreation Area Sunday evening. Officers said they made contact with the woman and that she refused to follow officers' commands to get out of her vehicle. Two officers at some point fired into the vehicle. The Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.
ksub590.com
Law Enforcement Has Busy Weekend
It was a busy weekend for area law enforcement. As reported previously, Cedar City Police responded Friday evening to a shots fired report. It turned out that no shots had been fired, but a male subject was charged with obstruction of justice. Then on Sunday afternoon at about 5:35, Iron County Sheriff's Deputies along with officers from the Enoch Police Department responded to an area near Three Peaks on a report of a suspicious person in possession of a firearm. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the subject. The subject was said to be non-compliant with the officer's commands to exit the vehicle. During the contact time with the subject, two officers fired their weapons and the subject was stuck by gunfire. Officers treated the subject on location and the subject was later transported to St. George Regional Hospital via life flight. The Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation in to the incident.
Comments / 1