It was a busy weekend for area law enforcement. As reported previously, Cedar City Police responded Friday evening to a shots fired report. It turned out that no shots had been fired, but a male subject was charged with obstruction of justice. Then on Sunday afternoon at about 5:35, Iron County Sheriff's Deputies along with officers from the Enoch Police Department responded to an area near Three Peaks on a report of a suspicious person in possession of a firearm. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the subject. The subject was said to be non-compliant with the officer's commands to exit the vehicle. During the contact time with the subject, two officers fired their weapons and the subject was stuck by gunfire. Officers treated the subject on location and the subject was later transported to St. George Regional Hospital via life flight. The Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation in to the incident.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO