Bucksport, ME

92.9 The Ticket

MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BUCKSPORT, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Boys Beat Camden Hills 72-38 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Camden Hills Windjammers 72-38, on Tuesday, January 31st at Brewer High School. Brewer led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then after a 19-7 2nd Quarter, had increased their lead to 28-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer increased their lead to 26 points in the 3rd Quarter, leading 53-27.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 67-44 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon 67-44 on Tuesday, January 31st. Ellsworth led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Hermon 23-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 55- 29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Women’s Basketball Wins 4th In a Row

The Maine Women's Basketball Team won their 4th game in a row, beating Bryant 66-43 at The Pit at the University of Maine. Maine led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Girls Fall to Lawrence 72-40 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls fell to Lawrence 72-40 on Monday night, January 30th. Lawrence led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs led 41-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Lawrence had 4 players in double-figures. Madalyn Provost...
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

