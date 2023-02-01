Read full article on original website
MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night. MDI led...
Brewer Boys Pick Up 16th Win Beat Erskine Academy 75-40 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys picked up their 16th win of the season, remaining undefeated, beating Erskine Academy 75-40 in South China on Thursday, February 2nd. Brewer led 19-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-17 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 50-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town Coyotes Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Old Town Coyotes visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity basketball on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30...
Brewer Boys Beat Camden Hills 72-38 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Camden Hills Windjammers 72-38, on Tuesday, January 31st at Brewer High School. Brewer led 9-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and then after a 19-7 2nd Quarter, had increased their lead to 28-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer increased their lead to 26 points in the 3rd Quarter, leading 53-27.
Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 67-44 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon 67-44 on Tuesday, January 31st. Ellsworth led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Hermon 23-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 55- 29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Maine Women’s Basketball Wins 4th In a Row
The Maine Women's Basketball Team won their 4th game in a row, beating Bryant 66-43 at The Pit at the University of Maine. Maine led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Saturday’s Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championship Postponed to Monday
The Maine Principal's Association announced on Thursday, February 2nd that the Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championships that were scheduled for Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School have been postponed until Monday, February 6th and that they will now be held at Ellsworth High School. Due to the winter advisory...
Brewer Girls Fall to Lawrence 72-40 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls fell to Lawrence 72-40 on Monday night, January 30th. Lawrence led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs led 41-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Lawrence had 4 players in double-figures. Madalyn Provost...
Hampden Academy Broncos Visit Bangor Rams in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the Bangor Rams in boys' varsity basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The game will begin below at 5:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Ellsworth Eagles Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Ellsworth Eagles visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game is posted below. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you might not know were college...
Camden Hills Windjammers Visit Brewer Witches in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Camden Hills Windjammers visit the Brewer Witches in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
