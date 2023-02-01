Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Prep Basketball Round-Up: Dougherty sweeps Columbus, Deerfield-Windsor Splits
The Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes meet again Friday night at Monroe to likely determine the region's top seed in the coming region tournament but head coach Bakari Bryant didn't want to blame "looking ahead" for the Trojans' close call Tuesday night against a team they beat earlier this season by 42 points. Tuesday night the Trojans edged Columbus 54-50.
Albany Herald
Naval Academy quarterback, local players among 20-plus signees for Albany State football
ALBANY - Albany State's new head coach Quinn Gray said in his first press conference that you would be impressed with his first recruiting class and the coach was right. On the job just a few weeks, Gray and his staff pulled 22 plus new football players into the Albany State football family. Not only did the Rams get 17 high school letters of intent, they also added seven players who are transferring from other colleges. One of the most interesting recruits might be quarterback Isaiah Knowles who is transferring from the Naval Academy.
Americus Times-Recorder
Raiders edge out Terrell Academy in hard-fought contest
AMERICUS – After their 62-32 drubbing of Tiftarea Academy in Chula, GA on Friday, January 27, the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) came into Tuesday night’s rivalry game against Terrell Academy (TA) with expectations of building upon Friday’s success in Chula with a win over the Eagles. As was expected, it was a rivalry game that went down to the wire, as rivalry games should. Fortunately for the Raiders, in spite of a stagnant performance on offense in the third quarter and several turnovers, they were able to hang on for a 56-55 victory over Terrell Academy on Tuesday, January 31 at Southland Academy.
Cordele Dispatch
Dooly County’s John “Fred” Brown signs with McPherson College
TODAY IS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY. to our very own Dooly County High School Senior, John “Fred” Brown, who signed to McPherson College this morning. He will be playing football at McPherson as a free safety. Founded in 1887, McPherson College is a four-year liberal arts college located in...
Albany Herald
Former Lee County star Baron Hopson transfers
KENNESAW - Former Lee County football star Baron Hopson is coming back to Georgia. An announcement from Kennesaw State football showed that Hopson has signed to continue his college playing days for the Owls at the university near Atlanta. As a linebacker at Jackson State, he played in all thirteen...
Albany, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Five Lee County Trojans sign scholarship letters
A ceremony at Lee County High School Wednesday afternoon saw five Lee County Trojans sign national letters of intent to play college football. (Front Row l--r) Kason Hooks signed with Army, Lake Wilson signed with Thomas University, and JD Fugerson with the University of Buffalo. (Back row l-r) Kam Bell with Albany State University, Dontae Tinson with Albany University and Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio.
Six Dougherty Trojans sign letters of intent
Six Dougherty Trojan senior football players signed national letters of intent during a ceremony Wednesday at Dougherty High School. Pictured together after their ceremony are Octavious Griffin who signed with Valdosta State, Malik Dixon who signed with Johnson C. Smith, Larry Lane who is headed to Georgia Military College, Stantavious Smith who is heading south to the University of South Florida, Antonio Culbreath who is headed to Valdosta State and JuMarcus King who signed with Thomas University.
Albany Herald
Albany Area football players sign scholarship offers
ALBANY — National Signing Day didn’t bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany’s best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty’s Jacob Stallworth and Westover’s Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday. At...
Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur
Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Burton Brooks Peach Shed, 1950s, Barney
I. C. Williams, the first commercial peach grower in Brooks County, built this packing shed in the 1950s. Though it’s now owned by Mike and Lynn Abbott and known as Burton Brooks Orchards, the business is stronger than ever. Like Luck & Moody across the road, Burton Brooks sells at least 100 gallons of ice cream a day during the summer.
Intermittent lane closures likely this week on Dawson Road
ALBANY — Lanes of traffic will be closed intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road throughout this week to raise manholes, Albany officials announced in a news release. City work crews will be on the project from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout the week until the...
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
WTVM
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash is now clear on I-185 southbound. The accident occurred near exit 6 - Macon Road exit - on the interstate.
WALB 10
Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany
Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?. Updated: 7 hours ago. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County
Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
Columbus police investigate shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting near Edgewood and Elm Drive. The Columbus Police Department sent out a tweet at 2:01 p.m., saying one was injured in this shooting. A WRBL Reporter says five to six Columbus patrol vehicles were present in the nearby intersection of Laurel and Mayfield […]
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
