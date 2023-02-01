Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
Related
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
In a recent appearance on Fox News, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, listened while host Sean Hannity listed some of the potential Republican candidates she might have to run against if she decides to seek the White House in 2024. After he named former President…
Pompeo alleges Haley plotted with Kushner and Ivanka Trump to try to become vice president
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims in his upcoming memoir that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley plotted with former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to become Trump's vice president, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by CNN.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump says Nikki Haley is 'overly ambitious,' won't promise to support the GOP nominee in 2024
When Trump ran in 2016 he said he would support the eventual 2016 nominee, but then he took it back.
Trump makes surprise visit to West Columbia restaurant during campaign stop in SC
“So you recommend this food?” the former president asked an employee at the restaurant in Lexington County.
Nikki Haley’s poised to run: Opinion cartoon by Kevin Siers
Opinion and satire from the Observer’s Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist
iheart.com
Nikki Haley to run for President
We'll talk about an extraordinary new development in the story we've been following about the College Board's advanced placement high school course on African American studies rejected by Governor DeSantis. The Governor said the course could not be taught in Florida, because it was filled with woke ideology aimed at indoctrinating students instead of educating them. Guess what? The College Board has just come out with a revised curriculum featuring many of the changes Governor DeSantis wanted! I was shocked and pleased to see that, but disgusted when the College Board claimed pressure from DeSantis had nothing to do with the changes they've made! I just don't buy that, do you? Let's talk about it!
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Need to Find the Strength to Attack Trump
Media reports suggest that Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are laying the groundwork to launch 2024 presidential primary bids. While there will surely be more entrants (John Bolton has already announced a bid, and Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are both making noise), DeSantis and Haley are two of the more serious opponents Donald Trump will likely face. But the question remains: Are either willing and able to launch a sustained attack on Trump? The verdict is out.The case for nominating DeSantis is precisely that he’s just as tough and “MAGA” as Trump—but more competent. In addition to this, DeSantis...
Nikki Haley Set To Announce White House Bid, First GOP Challenger To Trump: Reports
The former U.S. ambassador to the UN is preparing to announce her bid on Feb. 15, according to a South Carolina newspaper.
Washington Examiner
Nikki Haley presidential plans could jump-start the 2024 GOP primary
Former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s entry into the 2024 presidential race could be the tipping point for a swell of Republicans sizing up their prospects. Haley would be the first Republican candidate to venture into the field since former President Donald...
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley Running For President, According to News Report
According to a news report in the Post and Courier, Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is running for the White House. The article was published on Tuesday, January 31st. According to the report, Former Governor Nikki Haley will announce her candidacy at an event in South Carolina on February 15th.
Trump ramps attacks on 'overly ambitious' Haley and other potential 2024 GOP rivals
Former President Trump attacked his rumored GOP contenders, taking credit for their elections and discussing how he feels about a packed primary.
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.
Nikki Haley will join Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 conservative official designation. who filled in as diplomat to the Unified Countries during previous President Donald Trump's organization, will join Trump in the race for the 2024 conservative official selection.
Nikki Haley set to announce 2024 presidential bid
Nikki Haley is expected to announce her 2024 presidential campaign on Feb. 15 in Charleston, South Carolina, according to a person familiar with her plans. Why it matters: Haley, 51, had said she wouldn't run against former President Trump. Now she is. Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India, recently...
Comments / 0