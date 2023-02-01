ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We'll talk about an extraordinary new development in the story we've been following about the College Board's advanced placement high school course on African American studies rejected by Governor DeSantis. The Governor said the course could not be taught in Florida, because it was filled with woke ideology aimed at indoctrinating students instead of educating them. Guess what? The College Board has just come out with a revised curriculum featuring many of the changes Governor DeSantis wanted! I was shocked and pleased to see that, but disgusted when the College Board claimed pressure from DeSantis had nothing to do with the changes they've made! I just don't buy that, do you? Let's talk about it!
Media reports suggest that Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are laying the groundwork to launch 2024 presidential primary bids. While there will surely be more entrants (John Bolton has already announced a bid, and Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo are both making noise), DeSantis and Haley are two of the more serious opponents Donald Trump will likely face. But the question remains: Are either willing and able to launch a sustained attack on Trump? The verdict is out.The case for nominating DeSantis is precisely that he’s just as tough and “MAGA” as Trump—but more competent. In addition to this, DeSantis...
Former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s entry into the 2024 presidential race could be the tipping point for a swell of Republicans sizing up their prospects. Haley would be the first Republican candidate to venture into the field since former President Donald...
Nikki Haley is expected to announce her 2024 presidential campaign on Feb. 15 in Charleston, South Carolina, according to a person familiar with her plans. Why it matters: Haley, 51, had said she wouldn't run against former President Trump. Now she is. Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India, recently...
